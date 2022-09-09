|
CHANGE TO THE IT LEADERSHIP
We are pleased to announce the appointment of a new Group Chief Information Officer (CIO). Michael Staroverov joined Bachem on June 1st and formally assumed the role on August 5th. Michael joins us from his current role as a Senior Management Consultant with Lonza, where he led a number of infrastructure, information security, SAP implementation and service improvements projects, and served as Head of PMO and Head of Engineering, Infrastructure. He brings with him over two decades of experience in developing and leading IT functions. His IT leadership track record includes roles as Group CIO at Normet and Head of Corporate Functions IT at Hilti.Bachem has an outstanding vision. To achieve this, IT should become a strategic business player, guiding the business in applying relevant information technologies, transforming data into reliable information to enable informative decisions, data-driven production, excellence in product development, and outstanding partnership with our customers. I am excited about this new challenging journey, during which Bachem IT will build business credibility, gain business relevance, and become the strategic partner of choice for the whole Bachem Group.Michael StaroverovGroup CIOMichael holds an Executive MBA from IMD Lausanne, a Bachelor of Business Administration in General Management from GSBA Zurich and a Master’s Degree in Applied Mathematics and Computer Sciences from Moscow State University. He will report to Bachem CEO Thomas Meier and provide leadership for our global IT organization. Information technology is a key component that helps empower our global team to serve customers. I am very glad that Michael Staroverov has joined us as an experienced IT leader dedicated to Bachem’s mission of deliver ingredients for life-saving medicines.Thomas MeierCEODigital transformation at Bachem In a digital world, both information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) are increasingly important to be able to reliably deliver to customers. IT includes how we manage data and the flow of information at Bachem, while OT encompasses the operation of physical processes, such as the automation of production steps. Bachem has kicked off a number of activities in both areas over the last few years. Our vision for digital transformation focuses on advancing our company’s growth by data-driven manufacturing & development excellence, combined with customer experience. 