Change to the Notice of eQ Plc’s Annual General Meeting

eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release

7 February 2023, at 3:00 pm

Lotta Kopra, who has been on the Board of Directors of eQ Plc since 2019, has informed the company that she is moving to McKinsey & Company's service and for this reason, contrary to her previous announcement, is no longer available as a member of eQ Plc's Board of Directors after the 2023 Annual General Meeting.



eQ Plc will update the Notice of the Annual General Meeting and the meeting agenda on the website https://www.eq.fi/en/about-eq-group/hallinnointi/yhtiokokoukset accordingly.

Helsinki, 7 March 2023

eQ Plc

Mikko Koskimies

CEO

Additional information: Mikko Koskimies, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8799

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi



