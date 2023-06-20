Change to Yara’s Group Executive Board

Oslo, 20 June 2023: Lars Røsæg, currently Deputy CEO and EVP Corporate Development, will leave Yara to take up a new position as investment partner in the Norwegian firm Salvesen & Thams.

"I’d like to thank Lars for his strong contributions to Yara’s progress and our close professional collaboration over many years and wish him the best of luck in his new position,” says Svein Tore Holsether, Yara President & CEO.

"Serving in Yara’s management under Svein Tore’s leadership has been the greatest privilege of my career, and Yara’s strategic direction and organizational capacity puts the company in pole position for the future. After nearly five years as a member of the executive team I have decided that it’s time to take on a new challenge and take my career in a different direction,” says Lars Røsæg.?

Røsæg will leave Yara by the end of 2023.

