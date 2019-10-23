Changemakers Award in Education Presented to Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regional college success nonprofit 10,000 Degrees awarded Steven D. Herrington, Ph.D., Superintendent of Sonoma County Schools, the 2019 Sonoma County Changemakers Award for his innovative leadership in support of college opportunity for local students at the second annual Sonoma County Changemakers Dinner on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Prelude Restaurant in Sonoma State University's Green Music Center.

Since stepping into the role of Superintendent in 2011, Dr. Herrington established a progressive and ambitious vision for the county's public educational institutions. Creating an educated, career-ready workforce guides Dr. Herrington's leadership across many areas of the educational system today. He consistently supports efforts to close achievement gaps for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds which resulted in more students than ever attending and graduating from four-year colleges.

"Dr. Herrington's visionary leadership changed the landscape of education in Sonoma County. His career-long commitment to creating opportunity for student success is inspiring," said Kim Mazzuca, 10,000 Degrees President & CEO. "He is a true changemaker and we are proud to have him as a partner in our shared mission."

In a time when immigration policy at a national level threatens the right to an education for an estimated 4,000 students in Sonoma County, Dr. Herrington publicly voiced assurance to every parent and student that public schools are tasked with providing an equal education to all students, regardless of immigration status. Herrington credits 10,000 Degrees with helping to close the graduation achievement gap for Latinx students who comprise 46% of students in the Sonoma County public education system.

"I'm proud to partner with 10,000 Degrees since my first term as County Superintendent,'' said Dr. Herrington. "The Changemaker Award is particularly meaningful because I am a firm believer in the power of partnerships to improve student outcomes through collective impact."

Since 2009, 10,000 Degrees has worked with the Sonoma County Office of Education to address key challenges for low-income students to access and succeed in college. Over the last ten years, 10,000 Degrees awarded over $5.3 million in scholarships to low-income, college-bound Sonoma students. Currently, the organization provides comprehensive programming at seven high schools, Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University. These programs reach more than 4,200 Sonoma County students and families through college knowledge workshops, financial aid information, personalized guidance and near-peer mentorship.

SOURCE 10,000 Degrees