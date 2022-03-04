Changes in DKSH's Executive Committee

DKSH appoints Sam Oh, Chief Information Officer, as new member of the Executive Committee. At the same time, Daniel Culverhouse, currently Head Supply Chain Management, has decided to leave the company for personal reasons.

Zurich, Switzerland, March 4, 2022 - DKSH increases further its strategic focus on digitalization by appointing Sam Oh, Chief Information Officer, to the Executive Committee.

Sam Oh, who joined DKSH in February 2021 as Chief Information Officer, has been appointed as a new member of the Executive Committee from March 4, 2022. Sam is a Korean American leader with over 25 years of work experience gained at Tesco, Fujistu, and Dairy Farm International across Asia and the US. The elevation of the Chief Information Officer role also underlines the strategic importance of DKSH's digital transformation and IT infrastructure.

At the same time, Dan Culverhouse, Head Supply Chain Management currently reporting to the Group CFO Ido Wallach, has decided to leave DKSH for personal reasons. His last day in the company is August 31, when he also leaves the Executive Committee. Dan has been in this position since October 2018, overseeing the group-wide Supply Chain Management function. Ido Wallach, Group CFO, will continue to be in charge of Supply Chain Management until a suitable successor is found.

Stefan P. Butz, CEO, said: 'I am very pleased to appoint Sam as new member of the Executive Committee. I am confident that he will continue to accelerate our digital transformation and contribute to our strategy for sustainable profitable growth. I would like to thank Dan for his valuable contributions in the past three years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.'