Changes in Holcims Board of Directors Leadership
Beat Hess was elected to the Holcim Board of Directors in 2010 and has served as its Chairman since 2016: It has been a true honor for me to serve on Holcims Board of Directors for the past 13 years. Looking at the strength of the company today, I am proud of Holcims successful transformation, record results and most of all the passion of its 60,000 people around the world, who make this possible. With the company well on its way to becoming the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, I have decided to not seek re-election to the Board this year. The Board firmly believes that Jans exceptional leadership and extensive experience make him the right candidate for the Chairman role to continue the companys fast-paced transformation.
The Board sincerely thanks Beat Hess for his outstanding leadership as Chairman for the past seven years. During his tenure, he confidently led the company through challenging times and played an instrumental role in ensuring Holcims successful transformation. With this years record results, Beat Hess leaves the company in a strong position for long-term success.
Holcim is on a fast pace to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, as confirmed by its record results. With 23 transactions delivered in 2022 and already seven in the first two months of 2023, Holcims successful transformation is driven by the expansion of Solutions & Products, reaching 19% of its Net Sales, and growth in North America, representing 35% of its Net Sales. Leading in sustainability, Holcim significantly reduced its CO2 per net sales and is firmly on track to become a net zero company. The Board of Directors is fully committed to sustaining this momentum, while maintaining rigorous board accountability to create superior long-term value for all its stakeholders.
To continue strong independent checks and balances, the Board is implementing additional corporate governance measures with immediate effect:
Hanne Sørensen, Vice Chairperson and Lead Independent Director, said: I am deeply honored to become Lead Independent Director at Holcim, a company, whose mission to decarbonize building, is close to my heart. In my new role, my goals are to ensure continued strong checks and balances and a successful CEO succession, while supporting Holcims fast-paced transformation. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board, management and shareholders to continue our success.
