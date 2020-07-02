Changes in INEOS Styrolution Board

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution announces changes to the company's management board, following the recent announcement of the appointment of Kevin McQuade as Chairman and Steve Harrington as CEO.[1]

Rob Buntinx, currently President EMEA will be appointed as President Asia-Pacific.

Alexander Glueck, currently President Americas will be appointed as President EMEA.

Greg Fordyce, currently Vice President Supply Americas will be appointed as President Americas.

These changes will be effective from August 1, 2020.

The following positions will remain unchanged:

Markus Fieseler, CFO

Pierre Minguet, President of Operations

[1] See http://www.ineos-styrolution.com/news/changes-in-ineos-styrolution-management-june-2020

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 90 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering innovative and sustainable best-in-class solutions, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets, and at the same time, help make the circular economy for styrenics a reality. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys/sports/leisure. In 2019, sales were at 5 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.

For further information, please visit www.ineos-styrolution.com

Follow us on Twitter (@styrolution).

CONTACT

Dr. Ralf Leinemann

Global Manager PR & Marketing Communications

INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH

Mainzer Landstrasse 50

60325 Frankfurt

Germany

Phone: +49 69 509550-1366

Email: ralf.leinemann@ineos.com

Website: www.ineos-styrolution.com

SOURCE INEOS Styrolution