Changes in Marimekko’s management – Natacha Defrance appointed Senior Vice President of Sales in Region East and member of the Management Group and General Counsel Essi Weseri appointed member of the Management Group

Natacha Defrance, 48, has been appointed Senior Vice President, Sales, Region East and a member of the Management Group of Marimekko. At the same time, General Counsel Essi Weseri, 39, has been appointed member of the Management Group of Marimekko. They will both start in their new roles on 16 February 2023 and report to President and CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko.

MS (Marketing & Sales) Natacha Defrance joined Marimekko in June 2020 and has worked in the position of Head of Market Area, Greater China, South Korea and South East Asia. Since October 2022, she has also worked as interim Senior Vice President, Sales, Region East. Before joining Marimekko, she worked mostly in Asia in various leadership positions in retail and international marketing for luxury and premium brands such as Lacoste, Christian Dior Couture, Van Cleef & Arpels and Chanel.

"I am delighted that Natacha will take on this larger role in expanding Marimekko presence in the Asia-Pacific region. During the strategy period of 2023–2027, we intend to focus on scaling our business and growth especially in international markets. Natacha’s extensive experience in developing omnichannel retail and operations in Asia will support us in accelerating growth in this most important geographical area for our international growth,” says President and CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko.

As announced earlier, Marimekko’s sales leadership in the Management Group is divided into two geographical regions, Region East and Region West. The Region East comprises the Asia-Pacific region, while the Region West consists of Finland, Scandinavia, EMEA and North America. Noora Laurila, Senior Vice President, Sales, Region West, started in her position on 14 September 2022.

LLM Essi Weseri joined Marimekko in October 2021 and works as General Counsel of the company. Previously she has worked as Lead Counsel and Senior Legal Counsel at Stora Enso Corporation, as Legal Counsel at Altia Corporation and as Associate for Roschier, Attorneys Ltd.

"As Marimekko’s business grows and becomes even more international, the role and importance of the management and protection of intellectual property rights and ensuring compliance in the overall increasing regulation environment is underlined. I am thrilled to welcome Essi to the Management Group,” comments Alahuhta-Kasko.

