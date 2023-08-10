|
10.08.2023 15:00:00
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
10 August 2023 at 16:00 EEST
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Espoo, Finland – A total of 596 921 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on 3 February 2022.
The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 83 238 057.
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.
Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager
Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)mehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier Nokia-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Nokia-Investment verdient (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel Nokia-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in Nokia gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier Nokia-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in Nokia gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
20.07.23
|Nokia-Aktie schwächer: Nokia erleidet Gewinneinbruch im zweiten Quartal (dpa-AFX)
|
20.07.23
|Nokia verdient wegen sinkender Netzinvestitionen 29 Prozent weniger (Dow Jones)
|
19.07.23
|Ausblick: Nokia veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.23
|Earnings Preview: Nokia (Benzinga)
|
17.07.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel Nokia-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem frühen Investment in Nokia angefallen (finanzen.at)