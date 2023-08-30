|
30.08.2023 15:00:00
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
30 August 2023 at 16:00 EEST
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Espoo, Finland – A total of 6 726 190 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were today transferred today without consideration to participants of Nokia's employee share purchase plan in accordance with the rules of the plan. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plan as announced on 3 February 2022.
The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 82 089 867.
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.
Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager
Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com
