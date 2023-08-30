30.08.2023 15:00:00

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

30 August 2023 at 16:00 EEST

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland – A total of 6 726 190 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were today transferred today without consideration to participants of Nokia's employee share purchase plan in accordance with the rules of the plan. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plan as announced on 3 February 2022.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 82 089 867.

