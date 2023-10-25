|
25.10.2023 17:30:00
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
25 October 2023 at 18:30 EEST
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Espoo, Finland – A total of 427 021 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were today transferred today without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on 4 October 2023.
The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 157 190 546.
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.
Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager
Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)mehr Nachrichten
|
23.10.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier Nokia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Nokia-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.23
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Nokia auf 5,30 Euro - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|
19.10.23
|Nokia-Aktie tiefer: Nokia will Stellen abbauen (Dow Jones)
|
19.10.23
|ROUNDUP: Nokia will bis zu 14 000 Jobs streichen - Umsatzziel am unteren Ende (dpa-AFX)
|
19.10.23
|Nokia will bis zu 14.000 Jobs streichen - Umsatz-Einbruch (Spiegel Online)
|
19.10.23
|Nokia to cut up to 14,000 jobs as part of cost base ‘reset’ (Financial Times)
|
19.10.23
|Nokia will bis zu 14 000 Jobs streichen - Umsatzziel nur noch am unteren Ende (dpa-AFX)
|
18.10.23
|Ausblick: Nokia zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)