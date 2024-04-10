Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

10 April 2024 at 16:30 EEST



Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland – A total of 3 000 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were transferred today without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on 4 October 2023.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 82 234 958.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager

Nokia

Investor Relations

Phone: +358 40 803 4080

Email: investor.relations@nokia.com