|
10.04.2024 15:30:00
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
10 April 2024 at 16:30 EEST
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Espoo, Finland – A total of 3 000 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were transferred today without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on 4 October 2023.
The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 82 234 958.
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.
Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager
Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)mehr Nachrichten
|
08.04.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel Nokia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Nokia von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
03.04.24
|Aufschläge in Europa: Zum Start Gewinne im Euro STOXX 50 (finanzen.at)
|
03.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Nokia gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
02.04.24
|Verluste in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.24
|Zurückhaltung in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 am Dienstagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.24
|Optimismus in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 mittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Börsianer lassen Euro STOXX 50 zum Start des Dienstagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert Nokia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Nokia von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)mehr Analysen
|04.04.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.24
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.04.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.24
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.07.23
|Nokia Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.04.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.01.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|3,18
|-1,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise im Blick: US-Börsen beenden Handel in Rot -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schafft letztlich doch noch den Sprung in die Gewinnzone -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlichuneins
Die US-Anleger waren am Mittwoch in schlechter Stimmung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verlor zur Wochenmitte etwas an Wert, während der deutsche Leitindex einen schwankungsreichen Handel knapp im Plus beendete. Am Mittwoch schlossen die asiatischen Indizes mit gemischten Vorzeichen.