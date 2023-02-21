Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel/AGMEGM

Changes in the Board of Directors of Bellevue Group



Zurich, February 21, 2023

Barbara Angehrn Pavik will be proposed for election as a new member of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of March 21, 2023. Barbara Angehrn Pavik has extensive experience in the healthcare sector that will further strengthen the overall expertise of the Board of Directors. After serving as a director for Bellevue Group for 16 years, Daniel Sigg will not be standing for re-election at the pending Annual General Meeting.

Barbara Angehrn Pavik has held a number of executive functions across the international healthcare industry for more than 20 years, most recently as Chief Business Officer and a member of the Executive Board at Vifor Pharma Group. Prior to the four years she spent at Vifor Pharma Group, Barbara Angehrn Pavik was the founder and CEO of Stepstone Pharma and she also held executive positions at Exelixis Pharmaceuticals International, San Francisco, Onyx Pharmaceuticals International, Zug, and Amgen International, Zug. Barbara Angehrn Pavik has been on the Board of Directors of Medmix since 2022.

As announced earlier, Bellevues long-serving director Daniel Sigg has decided not to stand for re-election at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. Daniel Sigg helped shape Bellevue Groups strategy for the past 16 years.

Veit de Maddalena, Chairman of the Board of Directors, on the Board changes: «We're very pleased that Barbara Angehrn Pavik will serve on Bellevues Board of Directors and further strengthen its expertise. With her many years of international experience, she can give our Group, a leading healthcare investment specialist, additional valuable inputs in the years to come. I thank Daniel Sigg for his competent services over the years. He left a distinct mark on Bellevue's corporate development and strategic repositioning. We wish him all the best for the future.»

Contact

Media Relations: Jürg Stähelin, IRF

Telephone: +41 43 244 81 51, staehelin@irf-reputation.ch

Investor Relations: Michael Hutter, CFO Bellevue Group

Telephone: +41 44 267 67 00, mhu@bellevue.ch

Bellevue

Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare strategies, alternative investments (including private equity) and selected niche strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 100 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed assets of CHF 9.4 bn as of year-end 2022.