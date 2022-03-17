|
17.03.2022 07:01:23
Changes in the Board of Directors of Cicor Group - Denise Koopmans proposed as new Board member
Bronschhofen, March 16, 2022 - At the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) on April 12, 2022, there will be personnel changes to the Board of Directors. Andreas Dill and Erich Haefeli will not stand for re-election as members of the Board of Directors after thirteen and seven successful years, respectively. The Board of Directors will propose Denise Koopmans to the shareholders for election.
The two long-time members of the Board of Directors, Andreas Dill and Erich Haefeli, have announced that they will not stand for re-election. Over the past 13 and 7 years, respectively, Andreas Dill and Erich Haefeli have not only strategically aligned the company, but also provided the foundation to become one of the leading electronic manufacturing companies in Europe. With their strong commitment they have been instrumental in transitioning Cicor to a new Board of Directors and to a new anchor shareholder. The Board of Directors thanks both colleagues for their lasting contributions to the development of the company.
The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor's approximately 2,200 employees at eleven locations in Europe and Asia are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com.
