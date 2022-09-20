Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Changes in the Executive Board of HIAG

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
20-Sep-2022 / 06:56 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Media information

Media information (PDF)

Basel, 20 September 2022 Rico Müller, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the HIAG Executive Board, has decided to step down from his functions at the real estate company as of the end of October 2022 for personal reasons.

With his high level of expertise, Rico Müller made a significant contribution to the reorganisation of the finance division as well as to the successful development of HIAG's sustainability reporting. The Board of Directors and the Executive Board of HIAG would like to thank him for his strong commitment and wish him all the best for his future career.

The process to determine a successor has been initiated. Christian Wiesendanger, member of HIAG's Board of Directors and Chairman of the Finance Committee, takes over the CFO's functional area on an interim basis until a successor is in place.

 
Contact
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
marco.feusi@hiag.com		  
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
www.hiag.com		  
 
Company calendar
27 September 2022 HIAG Capital Market Day
14 March 2023 Publication of Annual Report 2022
27 April 2023 Annual General Meeting
28 August 2023 Publication of Half-Year Report 2023


About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.87 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.6 million m², HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 815,000 m² with currently 61 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.07 billion. The portfolio comprises 45 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.


