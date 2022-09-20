|
20.09.2022 06:56:14
Changes in the Executive Board of HIAG
|
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Media information
Basel, 20 September 2022 Rico Müller, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the HIAG Executive Board, has decided to step down from his functions at the real estate company as of the end of October 2022 for personal reasons.
With his high level of expertise, Rico Müller made a significant contribution to the reorganisation of the finance division as well as to the successful development of HIAG's sustainability reporting. The Board of Directors and the Executive Board of HIAG would like to thank him for his strong commitment and wish him all the best for his future career.
The process to determine a successor has been initiated. Christian Wiesendanger, member of HIAG's Board of Directors and Chairman of the Finance Committee, takes over the CFO's functional area on an interim basis until a successor is in place.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
|Aeschenplatz 7
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 606 55 00
|Internet:
|www.hiag.com
|ISIN:
|CH0239518779
|Valor:
|A113S6
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1445693
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1445693 20-Sep-2022 CET/CEST
