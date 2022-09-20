Changes in the Executive Board of HIAG

Basel, 20 September 2022 Rico Müller, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the HIAG Executive Board, has decided to step down from his functions at the real estate company as of the end of October 2022 for personal reasons.

With his high level of expertise, Rico Müller made a significant contribution to the reorganisation of the finance division as well as to the successful development of HIAG's sustainability reporting. The Board of Directors and the Executive Board of HIAG would like to thank him for his strong commitment and wish him all the best for his future career.

The process to determine a successor has been initiated. Christian Wiesendanger, member of HIAG's Board of Directors and Chairman of the Finance Committee, takes over the CFO's functional area on an interim basis until a successor is in place.