|
31.10.2023 14:08:29
Changes in the Management Board and Supervisory board of Nordic Fibreboard AS and its Group Subsidiaries
The Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS has made a decision to recall Torfinn Losvik from the Management Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS (including all subsidiaries of the group) as of November 6, 2023, due to the decision of the Supervisory Board to approve his resignation.
Torfinn Losvik will continue to be associated with the company at the level of the Supervisory Board and will continue as a member of the Supervisory Board.
In light of Torfinn Losvik´s early withdrawal from the day-to-day management of the company, the Supervisory Board will propose to the General Meeting to recall Aigar Kallas from the Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard, who will continue as the group's CEO and Chairman of the Board.
These changes are intended to support Nordic Fibreboard ledership structure and enhance industry-specific compentense.
The company will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders as soon as possible.
Additional information:
Joakim Helenius
Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Phone: +372 50 91 282
Aigar Kallas
Member of the Supervisory Board
Phone: +372 528 1299
Enel Äkke
Management Board member
group@nordicfibreboard.com
Tel: +372 55 52 5550
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Skanomehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Skanomehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Skano
|1,01
|-1,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX stark erwartet -- DAX dürfte über 15.000-Punkte-Marke starten -- Asiatische Börsen uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zum Start in den Donnerstagshandel klare Gewinne einfahren. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.