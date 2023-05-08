Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.05.2023 08:55:00

Changes in the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp decided to elect Mr. Karl Anton as a new member of the Management Board until June 5, 2026. Karl Anton will become a chief innovation officer of the Group and he will be responsible of Group’s innovation activities.

Starting from June 5, 2023, the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp will be as follows: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu (Chairman of the Board), Signe Kukin and Karl Anton.

The CV of Karl Anton is enclosed to the stock exchange release.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 512 2591
mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production as well as publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket offices and provides an outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and it employs almost 1600 people.

