Changes in the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp has elected Mr. Argo Rannamets as a new member of the Management Board and the Chief Financial Officer until October 31, 2026. His versatile experience from both a large international group and a start-up operating in a digital world, provides an unique combination that allows to contribute to the development of Ekspress Grupp.

Starting from November 1, 2023, the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp will be as follows: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu (Chairman of the Board), Karl Anton and Argo Rannamets.

The CV of Argo Rannamets is enclosed to the stock exchange release.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices and offers outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1100 people.

Attachment