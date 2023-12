Changes in the Management Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS

The Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS decided to recall the Managemnet Board Member and CEO Aigar Kallas from 04.12.2023.

The Management Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS will operate in the following composition from now on: Enel Äkke and Kevin Gustasson.





Enel Äkke

Member of Management Board

E-mail: group@nordicfibreboard.com