Changes in the management of group subsidiaries in Latvia

Mr. Andris Bišmeistars, Chairman of the Management Board of SIA Merks Majas, Latvian real estate development company belonging to the AS Merko Ehitus group, has announced about his decision to leave the company and continue his career as an entrepreneur. Mr. Andris Bišmeistars' term as a Member of the Board of SIA Merks Majas will end on 31 March 2024. Mr. Mikus Freimanis will continue as a Member of the company's Management Board.

On 31 March 2024, Mr. Andris Bišmeistars will also leave the Management Boards of other Latvian subsidiaries of the Merko Ehitus group. The Management Boards of the companies will continue to work with the other current Board Members.

Mr. Andris Bišmeistars has worked in different positions in Merko Ehitus group since 2005 and the group is grateful to his contribution. Merko Ehitus has started a search for a new Chairman of the Management Board of Latvian subsidiaries.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee