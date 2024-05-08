08.05.2024 07:00:00

Changes in the management of group subsidiaries in Latvia

Mr. Mikus Freimanis, Member of the Management Board of SIA Merks Majas, Latvian real estate development company belonging to the AS Merko Ehitus group, has announced about his decision to leave the company. Mr. Mikus Freimanis' term as a Member of the Board of SIA Merks Majas will end on 22 July 2024.

Mr. Mikus Freimanis has worked in different positions in Merko Ehitus group since 2019 and the group is grateful for his contribution to the business development of SIA Merks Majas.

Egija Smila, country head of the group's Latvian subsidiaries, was appointed as a member of the board of SIA Merks Majas, with the term of authority beginning on May 15, 2024.

Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2023, the group employed 635 people, and the group’s revenue for 2023 was EUR 466 million.


