13.03.2024 07:30:00
Changes in UPM’s Group Executive Team
UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Changes board/management/auditors) 13 March 2024 at 8:30 EET
Changes in UPM’s Group Executive Team
Antti Jääskeläinen, Executive Vice President, UPM Raflatac, will be leaving UPM to assume the role of President and CEO in the Finnish logistics and distribution company Posti Group Oyj. He will continue with his duties in UPM until the end of July 2024.
Antti joined UPM in 2014 and was appointed to UPM’s Group Executive Team in 2016 with responsibility for UPM Raflatac Business Area. During recent months Antti has also held the interim responsibility for UPM Communication Papers Business Area.
"I want to thank all my colleagues in UPM for the great journey together in creating a future beyond fossils and building the global profitable growth of UPM Raflatac. UPM is a great company with great people, and I am convinced that UPM will continue to build a strong future. I wish everybody the best of success,” says Antti Jääskeläinen.
"Antti is a top professional and I wish to thank Antti for the excellent work bringing UPM Raflatac’s performance to a new level. He has built growth and increased the efficiency of the business. On a personal note, over the years, Antti has been a mentor, a colleague, and a friend I could always trust. It has been a privilege to work with him and I wish him the best of success in his future role,” says Massimo Reynaudo, President and CEO of UPM.
UPM will immediately initiate the process for selecting a new Executive Vice President for UPM Raflatac. The process for recruiting the successor for UPM Communication Papers is proceeding well and will be concluded in the coming few months.
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00–16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com
UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 16,600 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
