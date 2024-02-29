|
29.02.2024 10:00:00
CHANGES REGARDING AFARAK GROUP SE’S SHARES AND TREASURY SHARES
09:00 London, 11:00 Helsinki, 29 February 2024 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)
Stock Exchange Release
A total of 10,000,000 new shares issued on the basis of the directed share issuance without payment to the Company itself decided by Afarak’s Board of Directors on February 14, 2024 based on the authorization granted by Afarak’s Annual General Meeting on June 21, 2023 have been registered in the Trade Register today. The new shares are of the same share series than the existing shares of the Company.
The new shares will be applied for public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy from on or about March 1, 2024.
As a result of the registration of the new shares, the number of Afarak Group SE’s shares is 277,041,814, of which 16,041,514 are treasury shares.
Helsinki, February 29, 2024
AFARAK GROUP SE
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
