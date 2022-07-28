|
28.07.2022 07:58:51
Changes to SCOR’s Board of Directors
Press Release
July 28, 2022 - N° 14
Changes to SCOR’s Board of Directors
With effect from July 28, 2022, Bruno Pfister, independent director and currently Chairman of the Risk Committee, takes up the chairmanship of the Audit Committee.
He succeeds Kory Sorenson, who, after many years spent as a director within the SCOR Board of directors, has decided to resign from the Board for personal reasons.
Bruno Pfister is replaced as Chairman of the Risk Committee by Adrien Couret, independent director.
The organization of the committees of the Board of SCOR remains otherwise unchanged: Fields Wicker-Miurin remains Chair of the Compensation Committee, Fabrice Brégier Chairman of the Nomination Committee, and Augustin de Romanet Chairman of the Sustainability Committee. Denis Kessler remains Chairman of the Strategic and Crisis Management Committees.
The Board of Directors will co-opt a new female director over the coming weeks.
Kory Sorenson comments: "I would like to thank Denis Kessler, my colleagues on the Board, and the SCOR teams, with whom I have worked for more than nine years. Being a SCOR director has been a very rewarding experience for me”.
Denis Kessler, Chairman of SCOR, comments: "On behalf of all the Directors, I would like to express our deepest thanks to Kory Sorenson, whose contribution to the work of the Board has been very significant. I have every confidence in Bruno Pfister and Adrien Couret to lead the work of the Audit and Risk Committees, to the benefit of all the Group’s stakeholders”.
*
* *
