Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
13.06.2024 08:15:00

Changes to the Board and Committee Composition

13 June 2024

CHANGES TO THE BOARD AND COMMITTEE COMPOSITION

PayPoint plc (the 'Company') today announces that Gill Barr has confirmed that she plans to retire from the Board and will not stand for re-election at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') to be held on 1 August 2024 having completed nine years’ service on the Board. In addition, Guy Parsons has confirmed that he plans to retire from the Board and will not stand for re-election at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') to be held on 1 August 2024 having supported the successful integration of the Love2Shop acquisition.

The following changes to the Board’s Committees have also been approved by the Board: Ben Wishart will succeed Rakesh Sharma as Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from the conclusion of the Company's 2024 AGM. Ben has over 12 months experience as a member of the Remuneration Committee as required by the UK Corporate Governance Code. Rakesh will continue to serve as the Senior Independent Director, as well as a member of the Remuneration Committee, Nomination Committee, Audit Committee and the Cyber Security and Information Technology Sub-Committee.

PayPoint’s Chair, Giles Kerr, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Gill for her significant commitment and contribution to the Board over the past nine years and to express our sincere thanks to Guy for his invaluable contributions to the Board during the integration of the Love2Shop acquisition. I wish both Gill and Guy the very best for their futures. I would also like to thank Rakesh for his leadership of the Remuneration Committee over the past seven years. Ben is experienced in our remuneration policy, having been a member of the Remuneration Committee since his appointment to the Board in 2019, and I am grateful that he has agreed to take on this additional responsibility.”

In accordance with the Listing Rules, there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR9.6.11R.

ENQUIRIES:        

PayPoint Plc           

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542 031173

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer

+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Paypoint PLCShs 7,10 7,58% Paypoint PLCShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX letztlich tiefrot -- Wall Street schließlich uneinheitlich -- Asiatische Indizes zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Leitindex bewegte sich am Donnerstag tief im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls deutliche Verluste. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen