13 June 2024

CHANGES TO THE BOARD AND COMMITTEE COMPOSITION

PayPoint plc (the 'Company') today announces that Gill Barr has confirmed that she plans to retire from the Board and will not stand for re-election at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') to be held on 1 August 2024 having completed nine years’ service on the Board. In addition, Guy Parsons has confirmed that he plans to retire from the Board and will not stand for re-election at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') to be held on 1 August 2024 having supported the successful integration of the Love2Shop acquisition.

The following changes to the Board’s Committees have also been approved by the Board: Ben Wishart will succeed Rakesh Sharma as Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from the conclusion of the Company's 2024 AGM. Ben has over 12 months experience as a member of the Remuneration Committee as required by the UK Corporate Governance Code. Rakesh will continue to serve as the Senior Independent Director, as well as a member of the Remuneration Committee, Nomination Committee, Audit Committee and the Cyber Security and Information Technology Sub-Committee.

PayPoint’s Chair, Giles Kerr, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Gill for her significant commitment and contribution to the Board over the past nine years and to express our sincere thanks to Guy for his invaluable contributions to the Board during the integration of the Love2Shop acquisition. I wish both Gill and Guy the very best for their futures. I would also like to thank Rakesh for his leadership of the Remuneration Committee over the past seven years. Ben is experienced in our remuneration policy, having been a member of the Remuneration Committee since his appointment to the Board in 2019, and I am grateful that he has agreed to take on this additional responsibility.”

In accordance with the Listing Rules, there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR9.6.11R.

ENQUIRIES:

PayPoint Plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542 031173

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer

+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

