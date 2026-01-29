Changes to the Board of Directors: Annelis Lüscher Hämmerli and Urs Simeon nominated for election

Cham, 29 January 2026 – The Board of Directors of Cham Swiss Properties will propose the election of Dr Annelis Lüscher Hämmerli and Urs Simeon to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2026. The two candidates are to succeed Dr Felix Thöni and Prof. Dr Annelies Häcki Buhofer, who will not be standing for re-election after many years of successful service.

Dr Annelis Lüscher Hämmerli (1975) holds a doctorate in natural sciences and a Master of Advanced Studies in Finance from ETH Zurich and the University of Zurich, as well as a Board Director Diploma from IMD Lausanne. She spent many years at Swiss Life Asset Managers in various management positions in asset and risk management. From 2016 to 2019, she served as Chief Risk Officer, with responsibility for the strategic, qualitative and quantitative risk management of all business areas, including the significant Swiss and European real estate portfolio. Annelis Lüscher Hämmerli was Group CFO and Deputy CEO of the Helvetia Group from 2020 to the end of 2025. A native of Bern, she has been a member of the Board of Directors of Berner Kantonalbank and its designated Chair since 2019, and a member of the Assembly of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) since 2024.

Urs Simeon (1967) is a real estate expert with extensive experience in the development, planning and realization of complex construction projects. He holds a degree in civil engineering from the University of Applied Sciences and has diplomas in business administration and project and construction management. Urs Simeon has been a partner and member of the management board of Fanzun, a company specializing in general planning, architecture, construction management and client representation, for over two decades. Together with three partners, he has developed the company into a renowned player in the construction and real estate industry. Urs Simeon oversees challenging construction projects throughout Switzerland in the areas of tourism, commercial, infrastructure and residential construction. The Graubünden native has been a member of the Board of Directors of the energy service provider Rhiienergie since 2019.

The two members of the Board of Directors, Dr Felix Thöni and Prof. Dr Annelies Häcki Buhofer, will not stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2026. Felix Thöni has been a member of the Board of Directors of the former Cham Paper Group since 2008 and served as Vice-Chairman from 2013 onwards. Annelies Häcki Buhofer joined the Board in 2018. Both Board members have contributed significantly to the successful transformation of the long-established Cham-based company from a paper manufacturer to a real estate company.

‘We would like to thank Annelies Häcki Buhofer and Felix Thöni for their many years of dedicated service’, says Stefan Mächler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cham Swiss Properties. ‘Their expertise has shaped the positive development of the company. With Annelis Lüscher Hämmerli and Urs Simeon, we are nominating two experienced successors with complementary track records.’

One of Switzerland's most sustainable real estate portfolios

Cham Swiss Properties AG is a real estate company based in Cham (ZG). It was formed in 2025 through the merger of Ina Invest AG and Cham Group AG. The company focuses on the value-creating development of attractive living and working spaces in central locations with good public transport connections in Switzerland. Its real estate portfolio amounts to around CHF 1.7 billion. Over the coming years, Cham Swiss Properties will build up and expand a high-quality, sustainable and diversified real estate portfolio. Once the current projects are completed, the company’s portfolio size is estimated to increase to around CHF 3 billion and generate annual rental income of over CHF 100 million. The expertise of the approximately 70 employees of Cham Swiss Properties covers the entire value chain of the real estate life cycle. Cham Swiss Properties is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CHAM, CH0524026959). Further information is available at champroperties.ch.

