Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Changes to the Board of Directors of Baloise Holding Ltd



12.12.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Basel, 12 December 2023. The 2024 Annual General Meeting of Baloise Holding Ltd will see some changes to the membership of the company’s Board of Directors. Hugo Lasat will not stand for re-election after eight years as a member. The Board of Directors will propose Guido Fürer for election at the next Annual General Meeting. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to express my deep gratitude to Hugo Lasat for his invaluable work on the Board of Directors. During his time as a member of the Board of Directors of Baloise, Hugo Lasat made a crucial contribution to moving the Company forward. The Investment and Risk Committee, in particular, benefited from his extensive asset management expertise. Hugo Lasat will now focus solely on his work as the Group CEO of a Belgian asset management and banking group. We wish him all the best for the future,” says Dr Thomas von Planta, Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors will propose Guido Fürer for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2024. Mr Fürer will add his considerable experience in the insurance industry and in asset management to the Board of Directors. After finishing his Master in Economics, Mr Fürer completed a doctorate in financial risk management at the University of Zurich. He also has an Executive MBA from INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France. He joined Swiss Re in 1997, where he held several positions. Following his appointment as Group Chief Investment Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee in 2012, he headed up Group Asset Management until the end of March 2023. Additionally, from 2019 to 2022, he was responsible for Swiss Re in Switzerland as Country President, and was Chairman of the Group Strategic Council. “We are delighted to have found a proven investment expert in Guido Fürer, whose extensive knowledge of the insurance industry will complement the expertise on the Board of Directors of Baloise,” says Thomas von Planta. The nomination is subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting of Baloise Holding Ltd and the supervisory authority. Contact

About Baloise



The focus is firmly on the future at Baloise. We aim to make tomorrow more straightforward, safer and more carefree for our customers, and we are taking responsibility for this today. Baloise is more than just a traditional insurance company. Through our smart finance and insurance solutions, complemented by a whole host of innovative offerings for the home and personal transport, we offer a complete service package. Dependable support, reliable cooperation and trust-based relationships are key aspects of our stakeholder interaction. We take care of financial matters so that our customers can concentrate on the important things in their lives and can find inspiration in the everyday. Baloise, a European company founded in 1863, currently employs 8,000 people at its headquarters in Basel (Switzerland) and across its subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg. Our services generated a business volume of around CHF 8.8 billion in 2022. Baloise Holding Ltd shares (BALN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

