15.12.2023 07:00:12
Changes to the Board of Directors of Intershop Holding AG
Intershop Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
The Board of Directors will propose Dr Gregor Bucher for election to the Board at the Annual General Meeting on 27 March 2024. Dr Bucher studied law at the University of Zurich. Since 2018, he has served as CEO of the SFP Investment Foundation, as Head of Product Development at the Swiss Finance & Property Group and as Managing Director Corporate Finance & Banking at Swiss Finance & Property Ltd. Dr Gregor Bucher will be leaving the Swiss Finance & Property Group at the end of this year due to his impending retirement.
Gregor Bucher has in-depth knowledge of the Swiss real estate market and has extensive expertise in corporate governance, real estate portfolio and asset management, sustainability issues, technology and digitalisation as well as stock exchange law.
Kurt Ritz, a member of the Board of Directors since 2019, has informed the company that he will not be standing for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors and the Executive Board regret this decision and would like to thank Kurt Ritz for his successful commitment.
Company portrait
Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 30/06/2023, its portfolio included 45 properties with a lettable area of approx. 507,000 m² and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.
