15.12.2023

Changes to the Board of Directors of Intershop Holding AG

Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel


15.12.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The Board of Directors will propose Dr Gregor Bucher for election to the Board at the Annual General Meeting on 27 March 2024. Dr Bucher studied law at the University of Zurich. Since 2018, he has served as CEO of the SFP Investment Foundation, as Head of Product Development at the Swiss Finance & Property Group and as Managing Director Corporate Finance & Banking at Swiss Finance & Property Ltd. Dr Gregor Bucher will be leaving the Swiss Finance & Property Group at the end of this year due to his impending retirement.

Gregor Bucher has in-depth knowledge of the Swiss real estate market and has extensive expertise in corporate governance, real estate portfolio and asset management, sustainability issues, technology and digitalisation as well as stock exchange law.

Kurt Ritz, a member of the Board of Directors since 2019, has informed the company that he will not be standing for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors and the Executive Board regret this decision and would like to thank Kurt Ritz for his successful commitment.

Company portrait

Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 30/06/2023, its portfolio included 45 properties with a lettable area of approx. 507,000 m² and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.

 

Agenda

 

 

 

27/02/2024

Publication of Annual Report 2023 with media and financial analyst conference

27/03/2024

61st Annual General Meeting

27/08/2024

Publication of half-year report 2024 with online presentation for media representatives and financial analysts

 




Company: Intershop Holding AG
Giessereistrasse 18
8031 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 5441000
Fax: +41 44 5441001
E-mail: info@intershop.ch
Internet: https://intershop.ch/
ISIN: CH0273774791
Valor: 27377479
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
