Changes to the Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group

Zurich, 16 March 2026 – Julius Baer Group today announced that Olga Zoutendijk has decided not to seek re-election to the Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM), taking place on 9 April 2026, and will therefore step down as a director of Julius Baer at that point.

Sir Noel Quinn, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group, said: “I would like to express my deep gratitude to Olga for her many important and valuable contributions to Julius Baer over the last seven years. Olga has been a valued member of the Audit Committee and the Governance & Risk Committee since she joined the Board, and she was a strong contributor to the many constructive debates that have taken place over this time. After concluding a period of transition for Julius Baer over the last two years, she leaves the organisation in a stronger position and has decided that now is the right time to retire from the Board at our 2026 AGM.

“At the beginning of February, I announced that Urban Angehrn would be nominated to join the Board at the 2026 AGM. I am delighted to announce today that we will nominate Colin Bell as an additional director to also join the Board at the 2026 AGM.”

Colin Bell is a well-rounded former banking executive who combines large-scale commercial leadership experience with world-class, technical knowledge of anti-money laundering, financial crime compliance, and non-financial risk, differentiated technology expertise, and geopolitical insights. He recently retired from his executive career to pursue advisory work and a small portfolio of board roles. Having served as Group Chief Compliance Officer for HSBC and as the former Group Chief Compliance Officer and Head of Non-Financial Risk for UBS, Colin understands how a market-leading compliance function should operate. He has led relevant and complex transformation programmes at both HSBC and UBS to upgrade policies and systems. Colin is well networked with the relevant regulators at the Financial Conduct Authority, Prudential Regulation Authority, and European Central Bank; he has also interacted closely with FINMA in his capacity as Group Chief Compliance Officer and Head of Non-Financial Risk at UBS. Colin went on to lead the European operations and non-ring-fenced bank operations of HSBC, as CEO HSBC Europe and CEO HSBC Bank plc.

Sir Noel Quinn added: “I am pleased to welcome Colin Bell to the Board. He brings tremendous experience and contributes important capabilities of building and operating sophisticated compliance programmes, along with his business and technology transformation skills.”

Based on the current proposed changes to the composition of the Board of Directors as put forward for the upcoming AGM, Julius Baer regrets that, for the time being, it will not meet its gender diversity ambitions and respective standards. The Board is actively engaged in the recruitment and selection of highly qualified female candidates who will further enhance its capabilities and also support its commitment to meeting diversity requirements. The Board will propose successful candidates for election by shareholders at the appropriate time and ideally before the next scheduled AGM 2027.

Further details on Board and committee composition will be provided with the AGM circular to be published in March.