Changes to the Board of Directors of the Mikron Group

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR: Biel, February 23, 2022, 7 a.m. - Eduard Rikli, a member of the Board of Directors since 2010, has reached the maximum age specified in the organizational regulations and will therefore not be standing for re-election at the General Meeting of April 27, 2022. Patrick Kilchmann, who has been on the Board of Directors of the Mikron Group since 2011 will not be standing for re-election either. The Board of Directors of the Mikron Group will propose to the 2022 General Meeting to appoint Alexandra Bendler and Hans-Christian Schneider as new members. Dr.-Ing. Alexandra Bendler has many years of experience in industrial consultancy and management in Germany and Switzerland. She has been working for the Autoneum Group (formerly Rieter Automotive) in Winterthur since 2008 - and since 2019 as a member of the Group Executive Board and as Head of Business Group Europe. Hans-Christian Schneider, a qualified microtechnology engineer with an MBA, also has many years of management experience in an international industrial environment, and has been CEO of the Amman Group in Langenthal since 2013.



The Board of Directors of the Mikron Group would like to take this opportunity to thank Eduard Rikli, who has played a significant role in shaping the Group over the past two decades and shown great commitment and foresight. Our thanks also go to Patrick Kilchmann for his eleven years of dedication to the Mikron Group. Brief profile of the Mikron Group

The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets highly precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the automotive, pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, writing instruments and watchmaking industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, in Germany, Singapore, China and Lithuania. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,300. Contact

Mikron Management AG, Javier Perez Freije, CFO Mikron Group Phone +41 91 610 62 09, ir.mma@mikron.com Download ad hoc announcement Media release (pdf) Investor Relations Calendar March 11, 2022, 7.00 a.m. - Ad hoc announcement: Publication of the 2021 Annual Report

March 11, 2022, 10.00 a.m. - Media and analysts conference (virtual conference)

Investor Relations Calendar March 11, 2022, 7.00 a.m. - Ad hoc announcement: Publication of the 2021 Annual Report

March 11, 2022, 10.00 a.m. - Media and analysts conference (virtual conference)

April 27, 2022, 4.00 p.m. - Annual General Meeting 2022 (virtual conference)

