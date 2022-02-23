|
23.02.2022 07:04:35
Changes to the Board of Directors of the Mikron Group
|
Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:
Biel, February 23, 2022, 7 a.m. - Eduard Rikli, a member of the Board of Directors since 2010, has reached the maximum age specified in the organizational regulations and will therefore not be standing for re-election at the General Meeting of April 27, 2022. Patrick Kilchmann, who has been on the Board of Directors of the Mikron Group since 2011 will not be standing for re-election either. The Board of Directors of the Mikron Group will propose to the 2022 General Meeting to appoint Alexandra Bendler and Hans-Christian Schneider as new members.
Dr.-Ing. Alexandra Bendler has many years of experience in industrial consultancy and management in Germany and Switzerland. She has been working for the Autoneum Group (formerly Rieter Automotive) in Winterthur since 2008 - and since 2019 as a member of the Group Executive Board and as Head of Business Group Europe. Hans-Christian Schneider, a qualified microtechnology engineer with an MBA, also has many years of management experience in an international industrial environment, and has been CEO of the Amman Group in Langenthal since 2013.
Brief profile of the Mikron Group
Contact
Mikron Management AG, Javier Perez Freije, CFO Mikron Group
Phone +41 91 610 62 09, ir.mma@mikron.com
Download ad hoc announcement
Investor Relations Calendar
March 11, 2022, 7.00 a.m. - Ad hoc announcement: Publication of the 2021 Annual Report
March 11, 2022, 10.00 a.m. - Media and analysts conference (virtual conference)
April 27, 2022, 4.00 p.m. - Annual General Meeting 2022 (virtual conference)
Except for the historical information contained herein, the statements in this media release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
Mikron(R) is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Biel (Switzerland).
Mikron Holding AG | Mühlebrücke 2 | 2502 Biel | Switzerland | T+41 32 321 72 00 | F +41 32 321 72 01 | www.mikron.com
End of ad hoc announcement
1286053 23-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)mehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.22
|Wechsel im Verwaltungsrat der Mikron Gruppe (EQS Group)
|
23.02.22
|Changes to the Board of Directors of the Mikron Group (EQS Group)
|
26.01.22
|Mikron mit markant verbesserter Ertragslage (EQS Group)
|
21.12.21
|Nike und Mikron geben Zuversicht: US-Börsen berappeln sich (N-TV)
|
16.09.21
|Mikron MIK32: Russische Firma baut RISC-V-Microcontroller (Golem.de)
|
26.07.16
|EQS-Adhoc: Mikron Holding AG: Il Gruppo Mikron raggiunge gli obiettivi semestrali: fatturato in crescita ed EBIT positivo (Dow Jones)
|
26.07.16
|EQS-Adhoc: Mikron Holding AG: The Mikron Group reaches its first-half targets: sales growth and positive EBIT (Dow Jones)
|
26.07.16
|EQS-Adhoc: Mikron Holding AG: Le groupe Mikron atteint ses objectifs semestriels: hausse du chiffre d'affaires et EBIT positif (Dow Jones)