18.03.2025 08:37:31

Changes to the Executive Management of FirstFarms A/S

As announced in company announcement 12/2024 of 26 November 2024, CEO Anders H. Nørgaard has resigned from his position at FirstFarms A/S ("FirstFarms”) with effect from 31 August 2025. This date is moved forward to 30 April 2025, and Anders H. Nørgaard will, thus, resign as CEO of FirstFarms with effect from 30 April 2025.

In this connection, Søren Bredvig and Michael Hyldgaard, who are part of the management team of FirstFarms, are appointed as joint interim CEOs of FirstFarms for a three-month period as of 1 May 2025.

Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S


  

For further information
Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact Chairman of the Board, Henrik Hougaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FirstFarms A-Smehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FirstFarms A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FirstFarms A-S 83,80 0,72% FirstFarms A-S

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16.03.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 11
15.03.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.03.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
15.03.25 KW 11: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.03.25 KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Märkte höher
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex dürften sich am Dienstag freundlich präsentieren. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Dienstag nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen