Changhong Showcases Full Range of High-end Smart Home Appliances at 127th Online Canton Fair

SICHUAN, China, June 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Changhong, one of the leading home appliance manufacturers in China, will present its full range of high-end home appliances for global markets at the 127th Canton Fair from June 15 to June 24.

Themed "Smart Connectivity ∙ Life Simplified", Changhong has created a new online VR exhibition hall to deliver an immersive visual experience to global buyers through a mix of videos, images, and 3D representations, enabling an enhanced understanding of the new product line-ups.

5G+8K TV Q7ART

Backed by 5G technology, Changhong TV has three advantages: high-speed data transfer rate, large capacity and low time consumption. Its 5G+8K TV, Q7ART, can quickly connect to a wider range of TV-centric smart IoT devices, achieving the interconnection between families, communities and cities.

Frameless Smart Android TVs

Changhong's K9 and Q6N are equipped with the latest Android system, realizing the smart connection between viewers and TVs. Powered by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos systems, the two models provide consumers with a high-quality surround-sound experience like seating in a modern movie theater. The three-sided metal frameless design enables a screen-to-body ratio exceeding 95%, delivering both an ultra-wide view and ultra-large screen watching experience.

Space Pro 2.0 Refrigerator

The Space Pro 2.0 Refrigerator features 3D double curved glass doors and the application of GLS integrated technology. Comparing with traditional refrigerators, the appliance allows an overall reduction in the body width of 11%, an increase in the interior space size of 20% and a decrease in the floorspace amount of 38%. The Space Pro 2.0 comes with an upgrade that activates the water molecules in the stored food to preserve their freshness.

UVC Air-conditioner

The Dazzle UVC air conditioner deploys a 200-280 nm dual LED lamp, coupled with a nano-scale antiviral filter that disrupts the bacterial DNA molecules, reaching a 99.2% sterilization efficiency. The air-conditioner comes equipped with 58°C high-temperature self-cleaning and mold removal features.

Changhong also plans to launch its latest curved screen monitor and commercial display screens.

Changhong's products including televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, commercial display screens and small appliances are currently sold in more than 100 countries and regions. Its another brand CHiQ has entered markets of Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and South America. The company has established a number of R&D centers, production facilities and sales subsidiaries worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/changhong-showcases-full-range-of-high-end-smart-home-appliances-at-127th-online-canton-fair-301076562.html

SOURCE Changhong