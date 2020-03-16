Changzhou National Hi-Tech District donates 100,000 masks to Japan and South Korea

CHANGZHOU, China, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19 now spreading outside China, and the increasing number of new cases in Japan and South Korea, fighting the epidemic has become a common global responsibility. On March 2, Changzhou National Hi-Tech District donated 100,000 masks to Japan and South Korea, in a move to strengthen the ability of the two countries to control the epidemic as early as possible.

150 Japanese-invested companies, including Mitsubishi, Sumitomo and Denso, as well as 49 Korean companies, including Hyundai and Kyyngshin Industrial, have established successful and thriving operations in Changzhou National Hi-Tech District, contributing greatly to the district's economic and social development.

Since the breakout of the epidemic in China, the Japanese and South Korean companies in the district have done their best to offer help. Hyundai (Jiangsu) Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. donated epidemic prevention supplies valued at 677,261.83 yuan (approx. US$96,741); Kowa Pharmaceuticals provided 20,000 masks, as part of the total donation to the district that amounted to more than 500,000 masks; Technical Power Co., Ltd. deputy general manager Honda Hayato took several round trips by airline to purchase aid materials and bring them to Changzhou in person, strongly supporting the effort across many borders.

Through the collaborative efforts of all parties, the district has been very successful in limiting the spread of the disease in its vicinity, resulting in being listed by the health authorities as a low-risk area. As of March 2, there had been no new cases for 28 consecutive days. Based on the current epidemic situation in Japan and South Korea, the high-tech district expressed its willingness to fully support the two country's respective efforts in controlling and preventing the further spread of the virus, by providing as much material assistance as possible. Through communication and deployment, the district donated 100,000 masks, 50,000 of which were delivered to Japanese medical institutions through the Chinese Consulate General in Nagoya, and the remaining 50,000 were sent to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) through the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), with the aim of alleviating the shortage of masks in the two countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1098606/Changzhou_National_Hi_Tech_District.jpg