Channel and Operation Management Department of Bank of China (BOC) obtained the BSI-issued international certificate of ISO 9001 Quality Management System

BEIJING, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel and Operation Management Department of BOC has obtained ISO 9001 Quality Management System Certification from BSI, and the certificate issuing ceremony was held on December 18 in Beijing Haoyang Mansion.

Mr. Zhang Le, VP of BSI China, and Mr. Wang Qingyang, North China Sales Director of BSI, attended the certificate-issuing ceremony on behalf of BSI. Mr. Zhang extended warm congratulations to the Channel and Operation Management Department of BOC for obtaining certification of ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management system. Mr. Wang Haiquan, General Manager of Channel and Operation Management Department, and relevant personnel attended the certificate-issuing ceremony.

Mr. Wang Haiquan delivered a speech on obtaining the certification, and also expressed appreciation for BSI's professional audit and certification, and congratulations on successfully achieving ISO 9001 Quality Management System certification.

For this certification, four teams from BOC including Parameter Management, Credit Operation, Teller Management, Process Management and Service Experience participated in the audit. The business scope covers parameter configuration management of Core Banking System and Smart Counter System in domestic and overseas regions, corporation loan transaction processing of head office, system user authority configuration of Core Banking System and peripheral systems, management of branch teller operation standardization.

Comments by Mr. Zhang Le:

Successful achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification of the Channel and Operation Management Department of Bank of China Limited fully demonstrates our organization's long-term development strategic vision as well as rigorous and serious work attitude. The achievement also highlights that the Management attaches great importance to improvement of their own management level and is determined to be in line with international standards so as to ensure that BOC continues to be a new model in the industry in terms of serving the society, pursuing excellence as well as being committed to innovation and development.

The efforts of the leaders of Channel and Operation Management Department of Bank of China Limited to promote total quality management fully demonstrate the foresight and international vision of the Management, and further reflect the enterprising spirit of innovation and the competitive position in the industry.

BSI is deeply admired for the professionalism and rigorous working attitude of all personnel of Channel and Operation Management Department in the implementation process of the certification project. This also played a catalytic role in finally passing the strict audit of the auditing team and obtaining the Quality Management System certificate.

About audit / Highlights

The project audit team felt that the leadership sincerely hopes that the system can be combined with the business and can standardize the workflow;

The system promoted accurate understanding of the standard clauses by the parameter-setting teams of the departments;

The personnel involved in the audit of each department showed considerable professionalism and dedication;

In terms of system organization, cooperation was smooth and links were clear;

During the auditing, the rigorous working attitude, bilingual communication and ability of dealing with problems impressed the audit team deeply.

Comments by Mr. Wang Haiquan:

Obtaining the ISO 9001 international standard certification condenses the painstaking efforts of all the staff, and is the embodiment of quality management level as well as the determination and execution for firmly promoting change in quality, change in efficiency and change in growth drivers. We also encourage all staff to take quality certification as an opportunity and the pursuit of excellence as the starting point to apply the quality management concept to the work of "safe operation, high quality continuous operation as well as innovative and intelligent operation". We should adhere to management in practice, continue to promote, constantly improve and comprehensively improve so as to realize standardization, normalization and high efficiency of operation management. Meanwhile, we need to strengthen the integrated cooperation with BSI to bring more teams and businesses into the quality management system to build the quality management culture in each department.

About BSI

BSI is the business improvement company that enables organizations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence. For over a century BSI has championed what good looks like and driven best practice in organizations around the world. Working with 84,000 clients across 195 countries, it is a truly international business with skills and experience across a number of sectors including aerospace, automotive, built environment, food, and healthcare. Through its expertise in Standards Development and Knowledge Solutions, Assurance Services, Regulatory Services and Consulting Services, BSI improves business performance to help clients grow sustainably, manage risk and ultimately be more resilient and trusted.

Contact us

Website: https://www.bsigroup.com/zh-CN/

Call: 400 - 005 – 0046

WeChat: BSI_China

SOURCE BSI Group