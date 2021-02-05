Channel Key Names Corey Heim Head of Sales and Business Development

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Key, LLC announced today that Corey Heim has been named Head of Sales and Business Development. Heim will be a part of the leadership team for the channel management agency, which is experiencing rapid growth due to the acceleration of e-commerce across all industries.

"Through his background running his previous organization, Corey brings a tremendous amount of experience with Amazon and also a Brand perspective that will be critical as we continue to add brand partners to the CK portfolio," said Dan Brownsher, CEO and Co-Founder of Channel Key. "I'm most excited about adding his leadership and progressive mindset to our culture."

As Head of Sales and Business Development, Heim will provide leadership, direction, and resource stewardship to grow Channel Key through client acquisition. Heim will be accountable for the agency's overall sales performance, including owning all business development department processes, developing and executing sales strategies, maximizing interdepartmental communication for operational efficiency and effectiveness, attending tradeshows and conferences, communicating the Channel Key value proposition through proposals and presentations, and building and maintaining long-term client partnerships.

"The past twelve months have seen a major shift in how consumers search and shop for products," said Heim. "Retail brands and manufacturers need e-commerce now more than ever. With the digital marketplace landscape growing more complex and essential each day, partnering with a proven channel management agency gives businesses a competitive advantage. I'm excited to join such an accomplished team of e-commerce professionals who share my passion for helping brands adapt and succeed."

Before joining Channel Key, Heim spent 15 years building brands in the consumer products space. He served as Chief Operating Officer and co-founder at DryCorp and DryCase where he acquired a wide variety of business experience to include product development, sales management, and business development. He has built up sales channels across several different industries including consumer medical and outdoor retail. Heim has mentored and coached dozens of salespeople over the years and enjoys seeing them become successful sales leaders.

About Channel Key

Channel Key is one of the fastest-growing full-service channel management marketplace consulting agencies. The company works with leading retail brands from around the world. Complete 360-degree services include guidance on marketplace strategies and turnkey marketplace support comprising of content development, custom ad campaigns and marketing programs, inventory and operations management, stress-free marketplace set up, maintenance, and ongoing consulting. All services are tailored to each customer. For more information, visit www.ChannelKey.com.

