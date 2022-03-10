Chapter Aesthetic Studio Announces Grand Opening in Rochester, Minnesota and Aggressive Expansion Plans Across the United States Over the Next Two Years

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM, a leading medical aesthetic studio providing evidence-based, non-surgical cosmetic treatments, today announced its grand opening in Rochester, Minnesota and aggressive expansion plans across the United States throughout 2022 and 2023, focusing on communities where medical aesthetics options are limited. It also unveiled a distinctive new studio design that will be rolled out in all new locations.

"We want women and men to have access to quality aesthetic treatments and feel empowered to look and feel their best."

Chapter Aesthetic Studio (Chapter) already has locations in Fargo, ND; New Hartford, NY; and now Rochester, MN. Additional locations are coming soon in Grand Forks, ND; Sioux City, IA; St. Cloud, MN; and Tonawanda, NY, among others.

"What started as one studio in Fargo, is now an exciting effort to bring medical aesthetics to Main Street," said Melissa Rogne, president of Chapter. "I couldn't be more honored to help lead the Chapter Aesthetic Studio expansion."

"When people think of medical aesthetics, they think of Los Angeles, Miami or New York City, and a certain look. That's not what we're doing here at Chapter," said Rogne. "We want women and men to have access to quality aesthetic treatments and to feel empowered to look and feel their best, no matter where they live."

The new studio design was created in partnership with CallisonRTKL, a global architecture, planning and design practice and features a combination of comfortable and private treatment rooms with the latest technologies.

"Our collective goal was to provide clients with an inviting space for gathering and relaxation," said the design team at CallisonRTKL. "A combination of classic details in saturated colors with bright modern focal points like the Chapter parlor bar creates a diverse library of old and new within the studio."

Chapter helps guests define their goals, customize their plans, start their journeys and finally, love their results. Every guest's visit begins with a complimentary MAP assessment, which is a unique high-touch, high-tech experience, guided by Chapter's Aesthetic Advisors. Clients leave with a customized aesthetic plan that maps out exactly what treatments and products their body needs to get measurable results.

Chapter offers a full range of face, body and injectable aesthetic treatments. Some of the most popular treatments include Botox, dermal fillers, CoolSculpting, laser hair removal, medical-grade facials, and peels, microneedling, PRP therapy, and laser skin rejuvenation.

Each Chapter Aesthetic Studio is independently owned and supported by TAG – The Aspen GroupSM.

"TAG was built with a mission to bring better health care to patients and better support to providers," said Bob Fontana, founder, chairman and CEO of TAG. "We are proud to support the expansion of Chapter Aesthetic Studio – and help to bring best-in-class medical aesthetics to people across the nation – by empowering the business, providers, and each person they serve – to be the best they can be."

ABOUT CHAPTER AESTHETIC STUDIOSM

Chapter is a leading medical aesthetic studio providing evidence-based, non-surgical and cosmetic treatments for people who want to live in the "wow." Skilled in the clinical practice of face, body and skin treatments, the Chapter Aesthetics team are also visionaries, artists and caring confidantes, who listen to client goals and help them bring their personal beauty story to life. Guests see the promise of enhanced skin health and radiance become their reality. For more information, visit mychapter.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT TAG - THE ASPEN GROUPSM

TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four health care support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 30,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

