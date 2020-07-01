Chapters Health System Announces Launch Date for Innovative Care Connect Division

TAMPA, Fla., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chapters Health System, one of the nation's premier not-for-profit, community-based healthcare organizations headquartered in Temple Terrace, today announced the official launch date of its innovative Chapters Health Care Connect division as Saturday, August 1, 2020. Care Connect's one centralized access point will be manned by registered nurses 24/7/365 in order to assist members in streamlining the customized care they need.

"At Chapters Health, the key priority is offering the best care at the right time in the right place, every time," said Andrew Molosky, MBA, FACHE, CHPCA, president and chief executive officer for Chapters Health. "With this goal top of mind, the concept of Care Connect was born."

With every interaction coming into Care Connect, knowledgeable and caring team members will establish a positive first impression of Chapters Health. The care advisors will set the stage for members to receive information and care from all programs across the organization's full continuum of care: home care, palliative care, hospice care, grief services, durable medical equipment and pharmaceutical needs. In addition, the Care Connect team will have the ability to make recommendations and connect members with community resources, such as Meals on Wheels, Senior Transportation and so much more.

"The breadth and depth of Chapters Health offerings ensure every person will receive guidance and assistance in transitioning between levels of care," said Shelly Brandt, MBA, MSN, RN, FACHE, ACM, CEN, vice president of Care Connect. "With advanced technology available for our care team, Care Connect will be a streamlined approach toward enhancing the patient experience."

Initially, Care Connect will operate out of two Temple Terrance locations with the goal to move toward a primarily remote workforce. On Saturday, August 1, the advanced phone system and full navigation technology for Care Connect will go live for two affiliates, HPH Hospice and LifePath Hospice. Good Shepherd Hospice and Hospice of Okeechobee are scheduled to go live on Thursday, October 1.

About Chapters Health System

As a progressive leader and premier health system, Chapters Health System is dedicated to delivering innovative home health, palliative and hospice care along with durable medical equipment and pharmacy services. Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education and guidance through its managed affiliates: Chapters Health Home Care, Chapters Health Palliative Care, Chapters Health Hospice, Good Shepherd Hospice, Hospice of Okeechobee, HPH Hospice and LifePath Hospice, located in Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Martin, Okeechobee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and St. Lucie counties. All offerings are provided in order to improve the patient/family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. Chapters Health was certified for the third consecutive year as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

