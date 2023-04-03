|
03.04.2023 17:45:00
Charge Up Your Summer with New Hawaiian Breeze flavor 5-hour ENERGY® shots
Enter for Chance to Win a $25,000 Eco Charger Electric ATV in the latest 5-hour ENERGY® Promotion
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer will be here in a snap, and the makers of 5-hour ENERGY products want fans to be ready with an exciting new flavor and summer-themed promotion. The Hawaiian Breeze Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY shot takes customers on taste of the tropics with its island-inspired flavors of passionfruit, orange and guava. In addition to launching a new flavor, customers will be encouraged to enter the 5-hour ENERGY Charge Up Your Summer Sweepstakes for a chance to win an Eco Charger Electric ATV (E-ATV).
"The latest 5-hour ENERGY flavor innovation is already a customer hit," said Jeff Sigouin, president and chief operations officer of 5-hour ENERGY. "The Hawaiian Breeze flavor was introduced at the National Association of Convenience Stores Annual Convention in October, where retailers were able to sample the flavor and preview in-store display boxes. Buzz is building about how great this new flavor tastes and the unique sweepstakes prize."
Available in the extra strength formula featuring B-vitamins, amino acids, nutrients, and 230 mg of caffeine, Hawaiian Breeze flavor is preloaded into 5-hour ENERGY Charge Up Your Summer Sweepstakes in-store displays. The new flavor also will be highlighted in national advertisements for the promotion. For retailers, the sweepstakes offers a great way to drive customer traffic and interest in the new Hawaiian Breeze flavor. The campaign encourages fans to "Charge Up Your Summer" with an opportunity to win a E-ATV valued at $25,000. The Eco Charger Lithium Prestige is an 'all electric' alternative to traditional 'Gas' driven quads at every level of performance & endurance. With less time fueling up, fans will have more time to blaze the mountain trails or cruise along the beaches.
To learn more about the 5-hour ENERGY Charge Up Your Summer Sweepstakes, visit www.5HEcharge.com.
About 5-hour ENERGY®
Living Essentials launched its 5-hour ENERGY brand in 2004. The effective formula is found in its iconic shot and a 16-ounce carbonated drink. Trusted by hard-working people to get them through a hectic day, 5-hour ENERGY products are widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charge-up-your-summer-with-new-hawaiian-breeze-flavor-5-hour-energy-shots-301787080.html
SOURCE 5-hour ENERGY
