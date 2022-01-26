ChargePoint Awarded the 2022 Global Cleantech 100 Graduate of the Year

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, was named by Cleantech Group a 2022 Global Cleantech 100 Graduate of the Year for becoming a publicly traded company in the Energy, Power and Mobility category.

Graduate of the Year awards are made up of Global Cleantech 100 alumnus companies that had the most impressive public offerings in the previous year. Alumnus companies are those that have been featured on any of the Global Cleantech 100 lists published since 2009. ChargePoint appeared on those lists seven times between 2010 and 2017, including as "Future Mobility Company of the Year” in 2014 before being "retired” to the organization’s "Hall of Fame” in 2018.

The 2022 Global Cleantech 100 is the 13th edition of the respected annual guide to the leading companies and themes in sustainable innovation. It features the private, independent and for-profit companies best positioned to take the world from commitments to actions in global efforts to reach net zero.

"It’s an honor to receive such prestigious recognition from the Cleantech Group for our commitment to green mobility,” said Pasquale Romano, President and CEO of ChargePoint. "ChargePoint is proud to be recognized for being the first publicly traded electric vehicle charging company operating across continents, and for the momentum we are driving in global electrification.”

The list combines Cleantech Group’s research data with qualitative judgments from nominations and insight from a global 86-member expert panel of leading investors and executives from corporations active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the expert panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem.

"We look forward to seeing the progress and future impact of our 2022 Global Cleantech 100 award winners,” said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. "We hope to see them, and their peer companies help propel a three-decade transformation to net zero before 2050.”

For detailed information on ChargePoint’s outlook as an innovator, visit Cleantech Group’s market intelligence platform i3 and search for ChargePoint. Download the report and meet the companies taking action on the climate crisis.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions available today. ChargePoint’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 90 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network approximately every two seconds. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact ChargePoint’s North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

About Cleantech Group®

Cleantech Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future. The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with people based in London, Paris and Boston.

