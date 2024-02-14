|
14.02.2024 21:43:20
ChargePoint Is Jumping Today, but Still Down 95% From Its High -- Is It Time to Buy the Stock?
ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) stock is jumping Wednesday. The electric vehicle (EV) charging specialist's share price was up 11.7% as of 3 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.ChargePoint stock is gaining ground in conjunction with better-than-expected preliminary fourth-quarter results from Blink Charging. While Blink is a rival, the company's preliminary Q4 results are actually signaling that the industry backdrop for ChargePoint may be more favorable than many investors had previously thought.Blink Charging released preliminary Q4 and full-year results before the market opened this morning and posted numbers that came in well ahead of Wall Street's target. The company expects to report revenue of more than $42 million for the fourth quarter, trouncing the average analyst estimate's call for sales of $34.3 million. For the full year, management expects revenue of more than $140 million -- beating its previous guidance for sales to be between $128 million and $133 million. The preliminary results have pushed the stock up roughly 30% as of this writing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
