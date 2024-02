Charges for loo roll, none for caviar: strange quirks of the UK’s VAT rules

The tax often goes unnoticed by shoppers. But what is charged, and on what, throws up curious anomaliesIs a mini poppadom a crisp? Is a Jaffa Cake a biscuit? Is a flapjack confectionery? These are all questions tax officials in the UK have had to wrestle with in the 51 years since VAT was introduced.The tax, which you pay when you buy goods and services, is charged at three rates: the standard 20%; 5% on child car seats, home energy and some other items; and 0%, which applies to most food, children’s clothes and tampons. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel