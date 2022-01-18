Charity Navigator Launches Directory of Thousands of Collective Giving Circles

SADDLE BROOK, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charity Navigator, the world's largest and most-utilized independent nonprofit evaluator, today announced its partnership with Grapevine and Philanthropy Together to provide access to their Global Giving Circle Directory — a listing of 2,500 independent groups of individuals ("giving circles") collaborating financially to support philanthropic causes and charitable organizations.

Charity Navigator users can search for and connect with groups of donors to support causes and nonprofits collectively.

Giving circles are part of a growing movement that has tripled over the last decade. Since 2000, giving circles have engaged at least 150,000 people and donated as much as $1.29 billion to nonprofits, and are expected to engage 350,000 donors by 2025, giving another $1 billion or more to causes around the world.

Individuals can now use the Global Giving Circle Directory on Charity Navigator to discover groups of like-minded donors to connect with in order to give back to communities in need.

"Each year, more than 9.5 million donors come to Charity Navigator with the goal to find and support impactful nonprofits," said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. "Now, not only can donors find nonprofits that match their interests, but they can connect with groups of donors that share these interests and together support causes and charitable organizations collectively."

Through the directory on Charity Navigator, individuals can search and find a giving circle that matches their interest specifying:

Location

Cause area, including racial justice, climate change, women's rights, education, and much more

Specific demographic of membership, many groups are comprised of a unique demographic

Intended donation size

"Our goal is to help grow the global giving circle movement," said Emily Rasmussen, Founder & CEO of Grapevine. "Through this new partnership with Charity Navigator we're excited to share this amazing way of giving back with a whole new audience of committed donors."

Since its launch in March 2020, Grapevine has helped giving circles on its platform to move more than $9 million to over 1,200 nonprofits within communities across the U.S. and around the world.

Philanthropy Together was launched in April 2020 with the goal of democratizing and diversifying philanthropy to strengthen and scale the giving circle movement. In 2021, the organization trained 200+ giving circle leaders to prepare to launch their own circles, and has a goal of growing the movement to 3,000 active giving circles including 350,000 individuals by 2025.

About Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator , the world's largest and most-utilized independent nonprofit evaluator, empowers donors of all sizes with free access to data, tools, and resources to guide philanthropic decision making. Through Charity Navigator's ratings, nonprofits are equipped with the nonprofit sector's premier trust indicator and a powerful platform to raise awareness and funds. Charity Navigator does not charge the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501(c)(3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations, and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America's charitable givers.

