Charity On Top Presents "The World's Big Sleep Out" A Global Sleep Out With Celebrities In Solidarity For The Homeless The Rose Bowl, Los Angeles | Saturday 7th December

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Saturday, 7th of December 2019, the world will unite to help raise awareness to the important fight against homelessness with what is going to be the largest charitable fundraising campaign in an entire generation. The Worlds' Big Sleep Out will take place in 50 locations around the world, with the Los Angeles event hosted at the famous Rose Bowl.

The World's Big Sleep Out invites the people of Los Angeles, to sleep out together under the stars in unison, to create the world's largest display of solidarity with and support for those experiencing homelessness and displacement.

This unique family-friendly event will bring people together for an evening of live musical performances, festival food and community. As the night progresses, it will slowly wind down into a series of bedtime stories read by celebrities and prominent LA notables. The audience will also be shown a video link to stories being read in other cities by well-known celebrities, including Will Smith in New York and Dame Helen Mirren in London.

Confirmed for the LA event include musical performances by Ziggy Marley, Randy Jackson and his All-Star Band, Ellie Goulding, Sean Kingston, and a final bedtime story classic by Seth Green. The event also includes Playing For Change musicians featuring Mermans Mosengo, and music duo Jenni Alpert (aka Cami) and her birth father Don Logsdon. Showtime Comedian Don Friesen will kick off the night, as well as other celebrities, musicians, and athletes being added every day.

This official flagship event proudly supports several local homeless charities and initiatives, including Downtown Women's Center, Youth Emerging Stronger, West Coast Care, New Directions for Veterans, Los Angeles Mission, Union Rescue Mission, The People Concern, San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission and Everyone In powered by United Way of Greater Los Angeles. Attendees will have opportunities to learn more about their great work.

Originally started by Scotland's Social Bite charity founder Josh Littlejohn, The World's Big Sleep Out has grown into a global event, taking place in major cities around the world, with the unified mission of eradicating homelessness. Charity On Top is hosting the Los Angeles event in partnership with World's Big Sleep Out. Globally, World's Big Sleep Out is in partnership with the Institute for Global Homelessness (IGH) and Malala Fund and UNICEF USA is a proud global recipient charity directly involved.

The charity has a goal of 50,000 people sleeping out worldwide to help the current 1,000,000 homeless and displaced people in Los Angeles and throughout the world. All money raised from this initiative will go to registered charities striving to end homelessness.

About Charity On Top

The Gift of Giving. Through charity gift cards, philanthropic consulting and benefits for over 1.8 million charities, Charity On Top is intentionally disrupting how we think about nonprofit giving, and pushing more money to organizations to help solve our greatest challenges. Charity On Top is an innovative ecosystem for individuals and companies who want to genuinely infuse meaningful, personal charitable giving into their daily lives and work. charityontop.org

SUPPORTED CHARITIES

Downtown Women's Center

downtownwomenscenter.org

The Downtown Women's Center (DWC) is the only organization in Los Angeles focused exclusively on serving and empowering women experiencing homelessness and formerly homeless women. DWC envisions a Los Angeles with every woman housed and on a path to personal stability. Its mission is to end homelessness for women in greater Los Angeles through housing, wellness, employment, and advocacy. Founded in 1978, DWC was the first permanent supportive housing provider for women in the U.S.

Youth Emerging Stronger

youthemergingstronger.org

For the past 35 years, YES has been providing runaway, homeless and foster youth with safety, stability and housing, along with the relationships and resources to thrive now and in the future. In that time, YES has continued to offer critical housing support, educational advancement, job development, advocate for policy change, and develop a long-term program that is proven to STOP homelessness where it starts. The impact we've made has earned us a position in the community as respected advocates and leaders in ending youth homelessness and improving the county's foster care system.

UNICEF USA

unicefusa.org

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works in 190 countries and territories to put children first. UNICEF has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization, by providing health care and immunizations, clean water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more. UNICEF USA supports UNICEF's work through fundraising, advocacy and education in the United States. Together, we are working toward the day when no children die from preventable causes and every child has a safe and healthy childhood.

West Coast Care

westcoastcare.org

We are West Coast Care. We get the homeless home. We've found that repairing broken relationships is the key to sustained long-term recovery. Our top priority is the reunification of homeless individuals with their families and close friends – rebuilding these essential support systems and equipping people for the journey back home. Reunification is not always possible. In those cases, we work with our partners to find housing and other service options. We continue offering support to the homeless until a strategy to transition off the streets is found.

New Directions for Veterans

ndvets.org

New Directions for Veterans (NDVets) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to homeless veterans throughout Los Angeles County. Founded in 1992, NDVets has helped our nation's heroes successfully address the challenges of life after military service.

Los Angeles Mission

losangelesmission.org

Los Angeles Mission exists to provide help, hope and opportunity to men, women and children in need. There are more people becoming homeless for the first time now than any time in Los Angeles' history. Los Angeles Mission is on the front lines of providing meals, hot showers, safe shelter and other life-giving support to people in need.

The People Concern

thepeopleconcern.org

One of Los Angeles County's largest social services agencies, The People Concern believes no one should have to live on the street or in a violent household. Our staff, volunteers and those we serve work together to address the effects of homelessness, poverty, mental and physical illness, abuse and addiction. Our programs empower the most vulnerable among us to improve their quality of life – housed, healthy and safe – and become active participants in the community. We also work to educate the broader community and improve public policy.

San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission

sfvrescuemission.org

The San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission (SFVRM) endeavors to change the lives of those experiencing homelessness for good by offering a wide range of programs that address the whole person—body, mind, and spirit, free of charge.

Everyone In

Everyoneinla.org

Everyone In (Powered by United Way) is a community movement to build public and political will to end our homelessness and housing crisis by fighting for solutions we know work: affordable and supportive housing in every part of L.A. County.

Union Station Homeless Services, Pasadena

unionstationhs.org

Union Station Homeless Services is part of a premier group of human services agencies in Los Angeles County that are leading the way to ending homelessness in our community. We are the San Gabriel Valley's largest social service agency assisting homeless and very low-income adults and families. Since 1973, Union Station has helped rebuild the lives of thousands of people who were once homeless and without hope.

