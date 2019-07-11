Charkit acquires Custom Ingredients, adding custom blending capabilities to the LBB Specialties portfolio

NORWALK, Conn., July 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- Jay S. Lang, President, Charkit Chemical Company of Norwalk, CT, a subsidiary of LBB Specialties LLC, announced that Charkit has acquired Custom Ingredients, a manufacturer of specialty ingredients, and CA Specialities, a South Carolina-based distributor of ingredients in the personal care market.

Founded by Cathy Ayer Clark in 1987, CA Specialities serves a select group of chemical companies to provide distribution and sales support to personal care customers through the Southeastern US.

In 1995, the company expanded its offerings by establishing a second company, Custom Ingredients. By 1999, the company expanded further and moved to its present facility in Chester, South Carolina.

Under the tradename, CustoBlend®, specialty concentrates allow formulators to incorporate more ingredients, without the complexity of manufacturing and stocking multiple items. Most allow the formulator to cold-blend ingredients, which speeds up manufacturing and lowers production cost. Committed to the development of specialty chemical concentrates, high quality natural oils, polymers and extracts, Custom Ingredients tailors its products to customer needs and to ensure optimal performance and superior batch-to-batch consistency.

Cathy Ayer Clark will continue to lead her organizations as President, reporting to Mr. Lang. Commented Mr. Lang, "Cathy has built an exceptional business over the past three decades. I look forward to partnering with Cathy as we grow both businesses to support our suppliers' and customers' current and future needs."

Adds Ms. Clark, "Charkit represents the ideal partner for Custom Ingredients. Our organizations are complementary and will support each other's growth. With long-term vision and increased access to markets and capital, I'm delighted to partner with Jay and the Charkit/LBB Specialties team as we grow forward together."

Charles Hinnant, CEO and President of LBB Specialties, adds, "This acquisition further demonstrates how our expansion forms the cornerstone of the LBB Specialties growth strategy. We are looking for companies that would fall into the "tuck-in" category (up to $50m), as well as larger businesses in the range of $100m which would become platform companies along with Charkit and AIC. Of particular interest are companies with a large brand identity and owners who are not quite ready to retire and want to manage the growth of their individual brands under the auspices of LBB."

Founded in 1982 by Charles Hinnant, Charkit Chemical Company LLC offers a wide range of high-demand products to customers in the personal care, food, flavor and fragrance, water treatment, imaging, metal treatment, nutritional, pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals markets. For companies that require customized specialty chemical solutions, Charkit also provides custom sourcing, manufacturing, technical assistance and product development services through its partners. In 2017, Charkit received an equity investment from LeBaronBrown Industries LLC and became a subsidiary of LBB Specialties LLC. With the acquisition of American International Chemical LLC (AIC) in 2018, LBB Specialties' annual sales surpassed $200 million, further establishing the company's position as a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution industry.

