Charles Olson is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Olson is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Broker for his outstanding contributions to the field of Real Estate and for his role as the Founding Partner of the Run NYC Team at Keller Williams Realty.

Amassing twenty years of professional experience in Information Technology in the Real Estate, Legal, and Finance sectors, Mr. Olson utilizes his tech savvy expertise in Residential Real Estate to deliver top-tier professionalism. Dedicated to serving Brooklyn, Mr. Olson provides a diverse range of services that support every aspect of a client's real estate transaction. At the start of his NYC real estate career in 2000, he served as an IT professional who focused on helping real estate agents sell real estate. Mr. Olson's states, "I enjoy solving complex problems with simple solutions, and explaining information to clients in a language anyone can understand. With everything I do, I offer constant persistence in getting the best job done with efficiency, effectiveness and quality."

Throughout his education and training, Mr. Olson received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Brooklyn College, and Master of Science in Telecommunications and Computing Management from Polytechnic University. In addition, he is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP ) Certification, Master Certified Negotiation Expert and a Certified Buyer Representative.

In his free time, Mr. Olson is an endurance sports junky who trains for mega-long endurance events. He has proudly completed the 508-Mile Furnace Creek 508 Bicycle Race through Death Valley, CA, which crosses ten mountain ranges totaling over 30,000 feet of climbing in a 48-hour time limit. He has done this race for the past three years, raising money for charity.

To further his professional development, Mr. Olson is a member of the National Association of Realtors.

