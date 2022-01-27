Charles River Expands Strategic Partnership With SAMDI Tech

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership with Chicago, Illinois-based SAMDI Tech, Inc. Under the existing partnership, established in 2018, SAMDI Tech clients have access to Charles River’s collection of lead-like compounds for high-throughput screening (HTS). The expanded agreement establishes Charles River as the exclusive partner for the promotion of SAMDI Tech’s technology. This partnership will provide Charles River’s clients seamless access to the premiere, label-free high-throughput screening mass spectrometry (MS) platform in drug discovery.

The SAMDI technology combines self-assembled monolayers and MALDI MS, and addresses the throughput and sample preparation limitations of traditional MS screening methods.

The combination of Charles River’s end-to-end portfolio and industry-leading scientific bench with SAMDI Tech’s innovative technology and expertise in assay solutions has the potential to significantly accelerate and augment clients’ discovery efforts by measuring biochemical activities and binding events for virtually any target.

"Our collaboration with SAMDI Tech is another step that we’re taking toward accelerating drug discovery and development. By generating quality data faster during hit identification, we can help our clients make critical go/no go decisions earlier in the process, to advance their programs.” –Wilbert Frieling, D.V.M., Corporate Senior Vice President, Global Discovery Services, Charles River

"With over a decade of industry experience, SAMDI Tech has a well-respected track record of producing high quality data. We are excited to partner with them to bring this technology to our clients.” – Julie Frearson, Ph.D., Corporate Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, Charles River

"We are excited to expand on our successful partnership with Charles River, whose clients will join our global client base to benefit from our label-free SAMDI technology, which continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions backed by high-quality, data-driven results.” –Emilio Cordova, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, SAMDI Tech

