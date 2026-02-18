Charles River Laboratories International Aktie

Charles River Laboratories International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 939391 / ISIN: US1598641074

18.02.2026 13:36:32

Charles River Lab Loss Widens In Q4; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL), on Wednesday reported a wider fourth-quarter net loss compared with the previous year. The company also guided through the full year 2026.

For the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to the company widened to $276.29 million from $214.50 million in the previous year.

Loss per share was $5.62 versus $4.22 last year.

Adjusted net income declined to $118.84 million from $136.61 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.39 versus $2.66 last year.

Operating loss widened to $283.44 million from $167.69 million in the prior year.

Revenue declined to $994.23 million from $1.00 billion in the previous year.

Further, the company expects full year 2026 reported revenue to range from flat to up 1.5%, including a 0.0% to decrease of 0.5% impact from net divestitures/acquisitions and a decrease of 1% to decrease of 1.5% unfavorable foreign exchange impact, with organic revenue projected between down 1% and flat.

For the full year 2026, earnings per share are estimated at $6.30 to $6.80, including $3.50 to $3.60 of acquisition-related amortization and integration costs and $0.80 to $0.85 of restructuring costs.

Adjusted earnings per share are projected in the range of $10.70 to $11.20 for the full year 2026.

James C. Foster, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, said that the results express optimism about improving demand in 2026 and reaffirming commitment to strategic growth and operational efficiency.

In the pre-market trading, Charles River Laboratories International 1.51% higher at $160.92 on the New York Stock Exchange.

