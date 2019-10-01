Charles River Laboratories Adds Virginia M. Wilson to Board of Directors

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced the appointment of Virginia M. (Gina) Wilson, the recently retired Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), to its Board of Directors. Ms. Wilson’s extensive financial management experience across multiple industries will enhance the strategic and financial advisory expertise of Charles River’s Board of Directors. As a member of the Board, she will serve on the Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

"Gina Wilson’s diverse experience across multiple industries will enhance the financial acumen and oversight of Charles River’s Board, in support of our broader strategy and focus on driving profitable growth,” said James C. Foster, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Charles River. "Ms. Wilson brings highly valuable knowledge and experience in managing the Finance organizations of growing businesses, strategically allocating capital, and driving operating efficiency that will complement the combined skills and experience of our current directors. She will also help ensure continuing success of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee’s commitment to developing the diversity of skills, experience, and perspectives the Board will need to successfully guide our global organization. We look forward to working with Gina and her contributions to the continued, long-term success of Charles River.”

Ms. Wilson has more than 30 years of financial management experience overseeing the accounting, actuarial, tax, and financial planning and reporting functions at large, multinational organizations. Prior to retiring in March 2019, she was Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TIAA, where she was responsible for leading the Fortune 100 company’s finance and actuarial functions, as well as overseeing its insurance company general account, corporate real estate, and sourcing. Prior to joining TIAA in 2010, Ms. Wilson served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, leading Wyndham’s finance and technology organizations following its spin-off from Cendant Corporation in 2006. Previously, she served as Cendant’s Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer and also served as Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller of both MetLife, Inc. and Transamerica’s life insurance division. Ms. Wilson began her career at Deloitte, and is a Certified Public Accountant. She is a Board member of Conduent Incorporated and Trustee and Vice Chair of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York.

"I am pleased to join Charles River’s Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to the future success and growth of this recognized global leader in early-stage drug research,” said Ms. Wilson. "I am excited to bring my background in finance and capital markets to an organization that is helping to create healthier lives, and I look forward to collaborating with the outstanding team at Charles River.”

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate,” "believe,” "expect,” "intend,” "will,” "may,” "estimate,” "plan,” "outlook,” and "project,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward looking statements include statements in this press release regarding the specific contributions of members of Charles River's Board of Directors. Forward-looking statements are based on Charles River’s current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A further description of these risks, uncertainties, and other matters can be found in the Risk Factors detailed in Charles River's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed on February 13, 2019 and in its Form 10-Q as filed on July 31, 2019, as well as other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by Charles River, and Charles River assumes no obligation and expressly disclaims any duty to update information contained in this news release except as required by law.

