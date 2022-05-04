Charles River Laboratories Announces First-Quarter 2022 Results

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today reported its results for the first quarter of 2022. For the quarter, revenue was $913.9 million, an increase of 10.8% from $824.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Acquisitions contributed 4.7% to consolidated first-quarter revenue growth. The divestiture of the Research Models and Services operations in Japan (RMS Japan) in October 2021 reduced reported revenue growth by 1.6%. The impact of foreign currency translation reduced reported revenue growth by 1.7%. Excluding the effect of these items, organic revenue growth of 9.4% was driven by contributions from all three business segments.

On a GAAP basis, first-quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $93.0 million, an increase of 51.2% from net income of $61.5 million for the same period in 2021. First-quarter diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis were $1.81, an increase of 50.8% from $1.20 for the first quarter of 2021. The increases in the GAAP net income and earnings per share were driven primarily by higher revenue and operating income, as well as lower costs associated with the Company’s debt refinancing activities in the first quarter of 2021.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income from continuing operations was $141.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 9.3% from $129.2 million for the same period in 2021. First-quarter diluted earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis were $2.75, an increase of 8.7% from $2.53 per share for the first quarter of 2021. The non-GAAP net income and earnings per share increases were driven primarily by higher revenue and operating margin improvement, partially offset by a higher tax rate and increased interest expense.

James C. Foster, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with our solid, first-quarter financial results that were in line with our expectations, and believe we are continuing to distinguish ourselves from the competition in the current business environment. We continue to benefit from strong, sustained business trends, including record booking activity and robust backlog growth in the Discovery and Safety Assessment segment, that is affording us exceptional visibility into future demand as studies are booked well into 2023. We believe these trends, coupled with the continued strength of biopharmaceutical client spending, support our expectation that the revenue growth rate will accelerate from the first-quarter level, positioning us to achieve our financial guidance for the year.”

First-Quarter Segment Results

Research Models and Services (RMS)

Revenue for the RMS segment was $176.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, essentially unchanged from $176.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. Reported revenue growth was reduced by 7.7% due to the divestiture of RMS Japan, and by 1.2% due to the impact of foreign currency translation. Organic revenue growth of 8.7% was driven by broad-based growth for research models, particularly in North America, and research model services, particularly in the Insourcing Solutions (IS) business.

In the first quarter of 2022, the RMS segment’s GAAP operating margin increased to 27.1% from 25.4% in the first quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin increased to 29.9% from 28.7% in the first quarter of 2021. The GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin increases were driven primarily by operating leverage from higher sales of research models.

Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA)

Revenue for the DSA segment was $544.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 8.6% from $501.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. The impact of foreign currency translation reduced revenue by 1.6%, while acquisitions contributed 0.7% to DSA revenue growth. Organic revenue growth of 9.5% was primarily driven by the Safety Assessment business.

In the first quarter of 2022, the DSA segment’s GAAP operating margin increased to 19.3% from 18.1% in the first quarter of 2021. The GAAP operating margin increase was driven by lower acquisition-related adjustments associated with contingent consideration. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin decreased to 22.9% from 23.8% in the first quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting higher staffing costs.

Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing)

Revenue for the Manufacturing segment was $193.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 31.8% from $146.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. The acquisitions of the Cognate BioServices (Cognate) and Vigene Biosciences (Vigene) CDMO businesses contributed 24.4% to Manufacturing revenue growth, while the impact of foreign currency translation reduced revenue by 2.7%. Organic revenue growth of 10.1% was driven by strong demand for Biologics Testing Solutions services, with Microbial Solutions revenue also increasing.

In the first quarter of 2022, the Manufacturing segment’s GAAP operating margin decreased to 24.0% from 33.8% in the first quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin decreased to 33.1% from 35.5% in the first quarter of 2021. The GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin decreases were driven primarily by the additions of Cognate and Vigene. Higher amortization and other integration costs associated with these acquisitions also contributed to the GAAP operating margin decline.

Updates 2022 Guidance

The Company is updating its 2022 financial guidance, which was previously provided on February 16, 2022. Reported revenue growth guidance is being increased by 50 basis points to 13.5% to 15.5% to reflect the Explora BioLabs acquisition, which was completed on April 5, 2022, partially offset by unfavorable movements in foreign currency translation. Organic revenue growth guidance remains unchanged for 2022.

The Company is maintaining its non-GAAP earnings per share guidance as a result of its first-quarter financial performance that was in line with prior expectations and an outlook of accelerating revenue growth during the remainder of the year. The 2022 non-GAAP earnings per share outlook includes a higher-than-expected tax rate, due principally to a lower excess tax benefit associated with stock-based compensation in the first quarter, as well as increased interest expense due to higher rate assumptions for the year. GAAP earnings per share guidance is being lowered to reflect amortization and other acquisition-related costs associated with Explora BioLabs, as well as the first-quarter loss from venture capital and other strategic investments.

The Company’s updated guidance for revenue growth, earnings per share, and cash flow is as follows:

2022 GUIDANCE CURRENT PRIOR Revenue growth, reported 13.5% – 15.5% 13.0% – 15.0% Less: Contribution from acquisitions/divestitures, net (1) ~(1.0%) — Less: Impact of 53rd week in 2022 ~(1.5)% ~(1.5%) Unfavorable/(favorable) impact of foreign exchange ~1.5% ~1.0% Revenue growth, organic (2) 12.5% – 14.5% 12.5% – 14.5% GAAP EPS $8.70 – $8.95 $9.20 – $9.45 Acquisition-related amortization (3) $2.15 – $2.25 $1.90 – $2.10 Acquisition and integration-related adjustments (4) ~$0.25 ~$0.10 Venture capital and other strategic investment losses/(gains), net (5) $0.20 — Other items (6) ~$0.15 ~$0.10 Non-GAAP EPS $11.50 – $11.75 $11.50 – $11.75 Cash flow from operating activities ~$810 million ~$810 million Capital expenditures ~$360 million ~$360 million Free cash flow ~$450 million ~$450 million

Footnotes to Guidance Table: (1) The contribution from acquisitions/divestitures (net) reflects only those transactions that have been completed. (2) Organic revenue growth is defined as reported revenue growth adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures, the 53rd week in 2022, and foreign currency translation. (3) Acquisition-related amortization includes an estimate of $0.05-$0.15 for the impact of the Explora BioLabs acquisition because the preliminary purchase price allocation has not been completed. (4) These adjustments are related to the evaluation and integration of acquisitions and divestitures, and primarily include transaction, advisory, and certain third-party integration costs, as well as adjustments related to contingent consideration and certain costs associated with acquisition-related efficiency initiatives. (5) Venture capital and other strategic investment performance only includes recognized gains or losses. The Company does not forecast the future performance of these investments. (6) These items primarily relate to charges associated with U.S. and international tax legislation that necessitated changes to the Company’s international financing structure; environmental litigation costs related to the Microbial Solutions business; and severance and other costs related to the Company’s efficiency initiatives.

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. SCHEDULE 1 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended March 26, 2022 March 27, 2021 Service revenue $ 720,485 $ 626,581 Product revenue 193,444 197,985 Total revenue 913,929 824,566 Costs and expenses: Cost of services provided (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 486,864 423,975 Cost of products sold (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 90,247 92,313 Selling, general and administrative 150,033 155,733 Amortization of intangible assets 38,007 28,842 Operating income 148,778 123,703 Other income (expense): Interest income 127 35 Interest expense (9,434 ) (29,719 ) Other expense, net (28,625 ) (27,717 ) Income before income taxes 110,846 66,302 Provision for income taxes 15,620 2,367 Net income 95,226 63,935 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,204 2,405 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 93,022 $ 61,530 Earnings per common share Net income attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 1.84 $ 1.23 Diluted $ 1.81 $ 1.20 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding; Basic 50,640 49,980 Diluted 51,325 51,075

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. SCHEDULE 2 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share amounts) March 26, 2022 December 25, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 241,869 $ 241,214 Trade receivables and contract assets, net of allowances for credit losses of $6,154 and $7,180, respectively 697,843 642,881 Inventories 221,175 199,146 Prepaid assets 90,496 93,543 Other current assets 81,703 97,311 Total current assets 1,333,086 1,274,095 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,321,618 1,291,068 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 304,758 292,941 Goodwill 2,695,994 2,711,881 Client relationships, net 948,830 981,398 Other intangible assets, net 70,707 79,794 Deferred tax assets 43,404 40,226 Other assets 356,652 352,889 Total assets $ 7,075,049 $ 7,024,292 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases $ 2,642 $ 2,795 Accounts payable 225,977 198,130 Accrued compensation 165,224 246,119 Deferred revenue 228,260 219,703 Accrued liabilities 227,203 228,797 Other current liabilities 144,533 137,641 Total current liabilities 993,839 1,033,185 Long-term debt, net and finance leases 2,676,165 2,663,564 Operating lease right-of-use liabilities 264,356 252,972 Deferred tax liabilities 230,949 239,720 Other long-term liabilities 239,015 242,859 Total liabilities 4,404,324 4,432,300 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 55,819 53,010 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 120,000 shares authorized; 50,911 shares issued and 50,800 shares outstanding as of March 26, 2022, and 50,480 shares issued and outstanding as of December 25, 2021 509 505 Additional paid-in capital 1,744,829 1,718,304 Retained earnings 1,073,773 980,751 Treasury stock, at cost, 111 and 0 shares, as of March 26, 2022 and December 25, 2021, respectively (33,994 ) - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (174,933 ) (164,740 ) Total equity attributable to common shareholders 2,610,184 2,534,820 Noncontrolling interest 4,722 4,162 Total equity 2,614,906 2,538,982 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 7,075,049 $ 7,024,292

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. SCHEDULE 3 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 26, 2022 March 27, 2021 Cash flows relating to operating activities Net income $ 95,226 $ 63,935 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 75,299 61,508 Stock-based compensation 14,619 13,189 Loss on debt extinguishment and other financing costs 1,028 26,907 Deferred income taxes (7,563 ) (9,125 ) Loss on venture capital and strategic equity investments, net 13,903 16,719 Contingent consideration, fair value changes (3,450 ) - Other, net 5,211 496 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables and contract assets, net (57,942 ) 5,598 Inventories (23,164 ) (11,404 ) Accounts payable 40,932 9,622 Accrued compensation (79,795 ) (37,360 ) Deferred revenue 12,078 5,006 Customer contract deposits 4,750 (5,446 ) Other assets and liabilities, net 11,498 30,584 Net cash provided by operating activities 102,630 170,229 Cash flows relating to investing activities Acquisition of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired - (94,197 ) Capital expenditures (80,464 ) (28,030 ) Purchases of investments and contributions to venture capital investments (13,296 ) (16,550 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 205 - Other, net (4,450 ) 781 Net cash used in investing activities (98,005 ) (137,996 ) Cash flows relating to financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt and revolving credit facility 962,005 1,954,011 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 12,199 19,612 Payments on long-term debt, revolving credit facility, and finance lease obligations (948,267 ) (1,714,195 ) Purchase of treasury stock (33,994 ) (36,028 ) Payment of debt extinguishment and financing costs - (28,680 ) Other, net (5,226 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities (13,283 ) 194,720 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 5,740 10,953 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,918 ) 237,906 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 246,314 233,119 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 243,396 $ 471,025 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash and cash equivalents $ 241,869 $ 465,411 Restricted cash included in Other current assets 413 4,012 Restricted cash included in Other assets 1,114 1,602 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 243,396 $ 471,025

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. SCHEDULE 4 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)(1) (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 26, 2022 March 27, 2021 Research Models and Services Revenue $ 176,542 $ 176,910 Operating income 47,882 44,935 Operating income as a % of revenue 27.1 % 25.4 % Add back: Amortization related to acquisitions 3,838 5,339 Severance 674 7 Acquisition related adjustments (2) 383 456 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income $ 4,895 $ 5,802 Operating income, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 52,777 $ 50,737 Non-GAAP operating income as a % of revenue 29.9 % 28.7 % Depreciation and amortization $ 9,469 $ 9,679 Capital expenditures $ 8,646 $ 2,983 Discovery and Safety Assessment Revenue $ 544,259 $ 501,178 Operating income 104,986 90,949 Operating income as a % of revenue 19.3 % 18.1 % Add back: Amortization related to acquisitions 22,365 22,648 Severance 74 412 Acquisition related adjustments (2) (2,923 ) 5,270 Site consolidation costs, impairments and other items 69 147 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income $ 19,585 $ 28,477 Operating income, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 124,571 $ 119,426 Non-GAAP operating income as a % of revenue 22.9 % 23.8 % Depreciation and amortization $ 46,789 $ 44,608 Capital expenditures $ 48,930 $ 17,040 Manufacturing Solutions Revenue $ 193,128 $ 146,478 Operating income 46,368 49,437 Operating income as a % of revenue 24.0 % 33.8 % Add back: Amortization related to acquisitions 11,898 2,214 Severance 107 294 Acquisition related adjustments (2) 4,142 42 Site consolidation costs, impairments and other items (3) 1,421 40 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income $ 17,568 $ 2,590 Operating income, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 63,936 $ 52,027 Non-GAAP operating income as a % of revenue 33.1 % 35.5 % Depreciation and amortization $ 18,482 $ 6,569 Capital expenditures $ 22,828 $ 7,110 Unallocated Corporate Overhead $ (50,458 ) $ (61,618 ) Add back: Severance 1,087 (151 ) Acquisition related adjustments (2) 4,116 10,560 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expense $ 5,203 $ 10,409 Unallocated corporate overhead, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ (45,255 ) $ (51,209 ) Total Revenue $ 913,929 $ 824,566 Operating income 148,778 123,703 Operating income as a % of revenue 16.3 % 15.0 % Add back: Amortization related to acquisitions 38,101 30,201 Severance 1,942 562 Acquisition related adjustments (2) 5,718 16,328 Site consolidation costs, impairments and other items (3) 1,490 187 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income $ 47,251 $ 47,278 Operating income, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 196,029 $ 170,981 Non-GAAP operating income as a % of revenue 21.4 % 20.7 % Depreciation and amortization $ 75,299 $ 61,508 Capital expenditures $ 80,464 $ 28,030

(1) Charles River management believes that supplementary non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to allow investors to gain a meaningful understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, without the effect of often-one-time charges and other items which are outside our normal operations, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company’s performance. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures included are not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company intends to continue to assess the potential value of reporting non-GAAP results consistent with applicable rules, regulations and guidance. (2) These adjustments are related to the evaluation and integration of acquisitions, which primarily include transaction, third-party integration, and certain compensation costs, and fair value adjustments associated with contingent consideration. (3) Other items include certain costs in our Microbial Solutions business related to environmental litigation incurred during the three months ended March 26, 2022, which impacted Manufacturing Solutions.

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. SCHEDULE 5 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)(1) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 26, 2022 March 27, 2021 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 93,022 $ 61,530 Add back: Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income (Refer to previous schedule) 47,251 47,278 Write-off of deferred financing costs and fees related to debt financing - 25,979 Venture capital and strategic equity investment losses, net 13,903 16,719 Other (2) 357 (2,370 ) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments: Non-cash tax provision related to international financing structure (3) 1,122 1,035 Tax effect of the remaining non-GAAP adjustments (14,520 ) (21,013 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 141,135 $ 129,158 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 50,640 49,980 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock options, restricted stock units and performance share units 685 1,095 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 51,325 51,075 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 1.84 $ 1.23 Diluted $ 1.81 $ 1.20 Basic, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 2.79 $ 2.58 Diluted, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 2.75 $ 2.53

(1) Charles River management believes that supplementary non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to allow investors to gain a meaningful understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, without the effect of often-one-time charges and other items which are outside our normal operations, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company’s performance. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures included are not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company intends to continue to assess the potential value of reporting non-GAAP results consistent with applicable rules, regulations and guidance. (2) Includes adjustments in the three months ended March 26, 2022 related to the sale of RMS Japan operations in October 2021 and a gain on an immaterial divestiture which occured in the three months ended March 27, 2021. (3) This adjustment relates to the recognition of deferred tax assets expected to be utilized as a result of changes to the Company's international financing structure.

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. SCHEDULE 6 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE GROWTH TO NON-GAAP REVENUE GROWTH, ORGANIC (UNAUDITED) (1) Three Months Ended March 26, 2022 Total CRL RMS Segment DSA Segment MS Segment Revenue growth, reported 10.8 % (0.2)% 8.6 % 31.8 % Decrease (increase) due to foreign exchange 1.7 % 1.2 % 1.6 % 2.7 % Contribution from acquisitions (2) (4.7)% - % (0.7)% (24.4)% Impact of divestitures (3) 1.6 % 7.7 % - % - % Non-GAAP revenue growth, organic (4) 9.4 % 8.7 % 9.5 % 10.1 %

(1) Charles River management believes that supplementary non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to allow investors to gain a meaningful understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, without the effect of often-one-time charges and other items which are outside our normal operations, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company’s performance. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures included are not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company intends to continue to assess the potential value of reporting non-GAAP results consistent with applicable rules, regulations and guidance. (2) The contribution from acquisitions reflects only completed acquisitions. (3) The Company sold its RMS Japan operations on October 12, 2021. This adjustment represents the revenue from this business for the applicable period in 2021. (4) Organic revenue growth is defined as reported revenue growth adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and foreign exchange.

