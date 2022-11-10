Charles River Laboratories Demonstrates Excellence in Advanced Modalities at Neuroscience 2022

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced that its team of neuroscience drug discovery experts will present 23 scientific posters, both independently and collaboratively with clients, at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience (SfN). The meeting, which brings together leading researchers from across the globe, will take place from November 12-16 in San Diego, California.

Showcasing Scientific Excellence

Throughout the conference, Charles River experts will present posters and host discussions on the latest developments in neuroscience research and innovative approaches to tackling neurodegenerative disorders. Noteworthy posters include:

Procedural overview of common dose routes and recent refinements for targeted administration of cell and gene therapies to the central nervous system (Presented by Danielle Linihan: Saturday, November 12, 2:00-3:00 PM PST)

(Presented by Danielle Linihan: Saturday, November 12, 2:00-3:00 PM PST) Differences in biodistribution of AAV9 and AAV6 in the central nervous system (Presented by Tiffany Yang: Sunday, November 13, 1:00-2:00 PM PST)

(Presented by Tiffany Yang: Sunday, November 13, 1:00-2:00 PM PST) Neuroimaging markers, behavioral phenotype and biomarkers in 5xFAD mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease (Presented by Jussi Rytkönen: Sunday, November 13, 3:00-4:00 PM PST)

(Presented by Jussi Rytkönen: Sunday, November 13, 3:00-4:00 PM PST) Establishing a hPSC derived Huntington’s disease neuronal model suitable for phenotypic drug screening and to identify small molecule modulators of mutant HTT (Presented by Mariangela Iovino: Tuesday, November 15, 3:00-4:00 PM PST)

The Next Generation of Neuroscience

On Monday, November 14, from 6:30-9:00 PM PST at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina (San Diego Ballroom), the Charles River team will host an event where thought leaders will discuss the next generation in neuroscience drug discovery, development, and commercialization across three panels:

Methods : New Wave of Psychedelic Drug Therapies

: New Wave of Psychedelic Drug Therapies Models : Disease-Relevant iPSCs and Organoids

: Disease-Relevant iPSCs and Organoids Modalities: Avoiding Preclinical Failures & Delays in Your Gene Therapy Program

The event will also feature Terry Pirovolakis, founder of CureSPG50, who will share the story of his son Michael and how he is working to find a cure for a rare neurodegenerative disease.

A full schedule of Charles River’s activities during Neuroscience 2022 is available online, and reprints of each poster will be available in Booth #1329 during the conference. Additionally, experts will be available for meetings with those interested in discussing neuroscience research and drug discovery.

Approved Quotes

"Over the last five years, Charles River has supported 95% of the FDA-approved neuroscience therapies, including more than 10 cell and gene therapies. We are committed to helping change the course of neuroscience research as a partner with an integrated portfolio that can support the full drug discovery and development process for any modality.” –Wilbert Frieling, Corporate Senior Vice President, Discovery, Charles River

